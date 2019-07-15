Mableton resident Marely Rivera is one of 85 high school girls participating in the Western Golf Associations’s Caddie Academy this summer.
This will be Rivera’s second year in the program, which gives teens with financial need the opportunity to earn money caddying and the chance to apply for a full ride to college. Rivera said she has gained some confidence since she first started last summer.
“It has been a lot more fun now that I know what I’m really doing as a caddy as well as the program itself,” Rivera said. “I’ve just really enjoyed it this year.”
The participants live together at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois, and caddy at several participating courses in the Chicago area. Rivera, who works at Evanston Golf Club, is one of eight participants from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Atlanta, including Elizabeth Rodriguez of Powder Springs.
At Cristo Rey, Rivera plays volleyball, volunteers for Labre Ministry to the Homeless and is a member of National Honor Society and student ambassadors.
Rivera plans to pursue a career in pediatric medicine and is looking at Penn State, Marquette and Notre Dame as possible college options.
Next winter, she will interview for the Evans Scholarship, named after famous amateur golfer Chick Evans who competed against and often defeated Bobby Jones, which would cover four years of tuition in full to any college. Contributions to the scholarship fund come from 32,000 golfers from across the country, alumni of the program and proceeds from the BMW Championship.
Twenty incoming college freshmen were awarded the Evans Scholarship this year, including Rodriguez, who will be attending Notre Dame in the fall and is in her final summer caddying for the program.
Beside the possibility of a scholarship and the friendships she has made, Rivera also savors the life lessons caddying has taught her. Carrying a heavy golf bag in the summer heat for hours on end from Tuesday through Sunday is no small feat.
“Especially on hot days, or whenever a golfer’s bag is really heavy, I like to tell myself to keep on going because I know that there’s going to be a finish line to this,” Rivera said. “If I don’t give up, and I keep on going, there is a possibility that I can get a scholarship.”
Golfers in Evanston enjoy talking to Rivera about the caddy academy.
“A lot of them are really nice, especially the women. They like to bring treats,” Rivera said. “In general, a lot of the golfers try to communicate with you, they like to have conversation. They like to hear new things, so whenever I mention the caddy academy, they’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s so cool.’”
Golf isn’t the only item on the agenda for Rivera this summer. Every Monday, Rivera participates in SAT or ACT training alongside her fellow caddies. They also embark on group field trips, most recently volunteering for Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that distributes food to people in developing countries.
Almost two years into the caddy academy, Rivera feels blessed.
“I really do appreciate the opportunity to come here and work for three summers so that I can somehow do something great for my family and get a scholarship,” Rivera said.
