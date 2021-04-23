MARIETTA — River Ridge coach Phil Thomas said he knew going into Thursday’s Class AAAAAA first-round playoff game with Lassiter that the Knights would be in for a battle.
The teams were scoreless at the end of regulation when they played Feb. 12, but Lassiter won in penalty kicks.
This time, River Ridge fell behind, tied the game late and took advantage after senior John Biddiscombe’s attempt snuck past the Lassiter goalkeeper in a penalty-kick shootout to allow the Knights to win 5-4 on PKs and advance to the next round.
“We had the right mindset and kept our focus, kept our cool and took care of business,” Thomas said. “It was exciting to see that.”
Neither team was able to generate many chances offensively in the first half, thanks to some strong defense and good play in net by Lassiter's James Spurlin and River Ridge's Chris Salazar.
Lassiter struck first on a goal from sophomore defender Cole Higgins at the 31-minute mark of the second half, which came after a number of chances offensively.
The Trojans seemed well on their way to a 1-0 win until River Ridge senior Kyle Richardson snuck past a defender to score with 12:54 remaining in regulation.
Referees initially called the goal offside, but after convening, they ruled it good.
Richardson’s goal brought the Knights some energy as he motioned to the away stands yelling, “Come on! Let’s go!”
With so little time remaining, River Ridge in good position to, at the very least, bring the game into extra time.
Thomas said he has been impressed all season by the play and leaderships of all eight seniors on the team.
“Our seniors have been unbelievable all year,” Thomas said. “They’ve been playing for four years on varsity. When they were freshman, tough times, poor record. I came in their sophomore year and we got these guys going in the right direction. They’re unbelievable with their leadership, they’re awesome.”
Both 10-minute extra time periods featured more of the same from the first half -- tough defense and good goaltending.
In penalty kicks, only one River Ridge player failed to score, but five others, including Salazar, were able to get the ball in the net.
Lassiter’s season ended at 12-4, while River Ridge (11-4-1) moved on to the second round and will face the winner of East Paulding and Central Gwinnett.
“It’s great. We’re excited,” Thomas said. “Now, we’ve got a chance to see who we might possibly be playing. Get a perspective on them, a scouting report, start game-planning and getting ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.