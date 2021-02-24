River Ridge coach Jason Taylor said he and his team were anxious and ready to get the game going on Tuesday.
Calm prevailed and the Lady Knights rolled to a 72-39 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in the opening round of the girls Class AAAAAA state playoffs. They moved on to the second round where they will host the winner of Dacula and Rome on Friday.
After the Lady Mustangs scored the opening basket, River Ridge would go on a 20-0 run that propelled them to a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The 12-point lead remained at the half as the Lady Knights led 30-18.
River Ridge broke the game open in the third quarter outscoring Kennesaw Mountain 17-5.
"We played much better in the second half than the first half," Taylor said "We got out to a big lead because we pressed them a lot and made them turn the ball over. I thought we did a great job of that."
Sophomore guard Mataya Grace led River Ridge with 16 points. Freshman Allie Sweet finished with a double-double as she scored a game high 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
"It was very exciting. Sweet said about the first playoff game of her career. "We played together and we were ready to play."
She added the team was able to feed off the enthusiastic crowd.
"It was great to have the fans cheering us on," Sweet said. "It gave us more of a boost."
Taylor said he was impressed by Sweet's effort.
"She's been doing this all season long" he said. "Finishing around the rim and rebounding well. She played amazing tonight."
For Kennesaw Mountain, the first playoff appearance in program history was a short one, but coach Lisa Chapman expects them to be back.
"Nobody ever had a season like this, with the ups and downs of COVID and not even knowing if we'll have a season, players and coaches going in and out of lineups." she said. "I couldn't be more proud of my team and their effort (Tuesday) against a really good River Ridge team."
The Lady Mustangs' Jada Bates had a team high 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.