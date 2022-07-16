Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) gestures after hitting a single against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley on Saturday was added to the National League roster for Tuesday's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Riley, 25, replaces St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on the NL roster. Riley is batting .282 with 26 homers and 60 RBIs in 90 games heading into Saturday's action.
The addition of Riley will give the Braves six All-Star players in Los Angeles, along with Ronald Acuña Jr., William Contreras, Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud and Max Fried. Acuña will be one of the three starting outfielders, while Contreras will be the starting designated hitter, sharing a spot in the lineup with his brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.
The six All-Star players in one year matches the second-most in the franchise's Atlanta history, equaling 1996 and 1998. In 1997 and 2003, the Braves had seven players in the midseason showcase.
In addition, Braves manager Brian Snitker will lead the National League team with his coaching staff.
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez is scheduled to start at the position for the American League after Houston Astros star Jose Altuve opted out of the upcoming All-Star Game.
Altuve, who was elected the starter following the fan vote, will miss Tuesday's game in Los Angeles while dealing with a knee injury. He is listed as day-to-day by the Astros.
Second baseman Santiago Espinal of the Toronto Blue Jays was added to the AL roster.
Espinal, 27, is hitting .271 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games heading into Saturday's action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.