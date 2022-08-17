With such a large group of players leaving the team to play in the NFL, Georgia has noticed a gap in leadership left in their wake.
According to offensive lineman Broderick Jones, it is up to the returning players to step up and fill in the gaps.
“We just need more leaders on the team, because most of our leaders left, and so you know, we just have to uphold the standard of the people that left, and the people that are still here,” Jones said. “Like, it’s still the same thing, this is still the University of Georgia, so we try to hold everybody to the same standard.”
The Georgia players selected in the draft went beyond the offensive line. Eight defensive players were selected to play in the NFL, weakening what had been the strength of the team in the prior year. James Cook and Zamir White were also taken, effectively resetting the running back room.
Lessons from last year
Georgia set a record in the NFL draft with 15 different players selected, the most from any college in a single year. Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer were both drafted in the sixth round, depleting the team’s offensive line.
The duo managed to impart some knowledge on their fellow offensive linemen before they left. Jones, a redshirt sophomore slated to start at left tackle, mentioned that Salyer emphasized one particular aspect of the game.
“Physicality,” Jones said. “Physicality. He was always physical, you know, so I just -- I try to take my game and implement it as his, because he was just so physical, so I just try and do the same thing.”
Competition among tight ends
The tight end core was also a victim of Georgia’s success in 2021, as the Atlanta Falcons drafted John Fitzpatrick. Despite that, the talent returning to the receiving room has many of the players feeling confident about the upcoming season.
Brock Bowers is one such player. The returning sophomore set a Georgia record with 13 receiving touchdowns in 2021, the most by any Georgia player in a season.
Bowers is aware of the skill level in the tight end room, but he describes the atmosphere as amicable.
“I mean, we’re all -- we’re all kind of rooting for each other, supporting each other,” Bowers said. “It’s a really good environment in that room. Everyone kind of wants everyone to succeed, and when someone else is making plays, I’m happy for them.”
For what it’s worth, the other players on the team also recognize that there is a special amount of potential in that group. Jones noted that when he lines up alongside a tight end, it usually ends well.
“Everybody in there is very talented, (they) can do anything,” Jones said. “You know, like, we have the size, we have the strength. When it’s me and a tight end working together, it’s just straight domination.”
