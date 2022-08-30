Reports: Former Marietta star Arik Gilbert involved in wreck on Georgia campus Parsh Patel The Red & Black Aug 30, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert (14) during Georgia’s G-Day spring scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) Tony Walsh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to UGASports.com, redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning.The accident took place on campus at the intersection of Lumpkin and Baxter streets.Sources also confirmed to UGASports.com that Gilbert’s Mercedes was totaled, but there appears to be no injury to the tight end. Gilbert was at practice Monday afternoon and he appeared to have no restrictions. Georgia is preparing for its season opener versus Oregon on Saturday.Gilbert, who returned to the team in January after sitting out last season, caught two touchdowns in the spring game and is expected to make an impact on the offense in 2022. Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sign Up Log In Dashboard Logout My Account Dashboard Profile Saved items Logout × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Braves release 2023 schedule Marietta's White accounts for 182 receiving yards in UNLV opener Softball Preview: Lassiter looks to make it a three-peat Prep Roundup: Marietta rolls past Pebblebrook Prep roundup: North Cobb earns region win over Walton View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
