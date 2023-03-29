Amir Abdur-Rahim improved Kennesaw State's men's basketball team from the depths of a losing program into the ASUN Conference champion and a respected program around the nation.
Now, he will reportedly be attempting to do the same thing at South Florida.
According to media reports, Abdur-Rahim is finalizing a deal to take over the Bulls' program, which went 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference this season.
Abdur-Rahim is set to replace Brian Gregory, who was let go earlier this month after compiling a 79-106 record in six seasons at the Tampa, Florida, university. Abdur-Rahim served as Gregory's director of player development at Georgia Tech during the 2011-12 season.
The 42-year-old Abdur-Rahim, a Cobb County native and Wheeler High School graduate, took over at Kennesaw State before the 2019-20 season and went 1-28 that first season. While the wins were not there, the culture began to change.
The talent influx was noticeable the next year, and while the Owls went 5-19, it was done with mainly freshmen and sophomores. The growth then continued last year in a 13-18 record that included an ASUN tournament win.
Those previous three seasons laid the foundation for this year.
After going 8-5 in nonconference play, Kennesaw State broke out in conference play, going 15-3 to win the regular-season title. Playing every game on its home floor, the Owls found ways to win close games in the ASUN tournament, culminating with a 67-66 victory over Liberty in the title game.
The victory earned Kennesaw State its first berth in the NCAA Tournament. As a No. 14, the Owls went toe-to-toe with third-seeded Xavier before in the first round falling 72-67 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Following the game, Abdur-Rahim became emotional in the post-game news conference when asked if this season was the beginning of something big at Kennesaw State.
"The beginning was four years ago," he said. "These are tears of joy, man. Because we made a commitment to this university, we made a commitment to these guys sitting next to me that we're going to show up every day for them.
"When you get to a place like this — again, these are tears of joy because it takes a special group of people to commit to something and stay to see that vision through. So the beginning was four years ago. You better believe that this is our standard. This is our expectation. And we'll be back."
Abdur-Rahim had a 45-74 record in his four seasons at Kennesaw State, his first experience as a head coach. Before that, he served as an assistant at Murray State, the College of Charleston, Texas A&M and Georgia.
The brother of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the former NBA star and current NBA G League president, Amir Abdur-Rahim played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.