Ron Courson, Georgia’s director of sports medicine, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no Georgia players had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson on Saturday.
Under the Southeastern Conference’s new protocols, fully vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic do not have to quarantine. Head coach Kirby Smart said last week that 90% of Georgia’s football team is vaccinated.
At SEC Media Days in July, Smart said that Courson is a major part in how Georgia has navigated the pandemic.
“He’s in a constant pursuit of finding a better way of helping us having the season we had last year and also moving forward into this year,” Smart said.
Courson joined Georgia in 1995 after serving as the director of rehabilitation at the University of Alabama from 1991-95. He also worked with the U.S. Olympic team at several events, including the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.
Courson served as the chief athletic trainer for the U.S. track and field trials and chief athletic trainer for track and field at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
He was promoted to senior associate athletic director of sports medicine at Georgia in February.
