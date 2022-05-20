Another World Series replica ring giveaway will highlight the Atlanta Braves' next homestand, which will begin Monday with a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and conclude with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
On Monday, the first 40,000 fans into Truist Park will receive a replica of the Braves' 2021 World Series championship ring.
All four games of the series will begin at 7:20 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Negro League Hall of Famer Paul Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in celebration of his 85th birthday. On Thursday, the first 15,000 fans will receive a "Beat the Freeze" bobblehead.
Also on Thursday, the Braves, in partnership with the Ozzie Albies Foundation and Wag-A-Lot, will host an adoptable dog from Lifeline Animal Project. The dog will be located at the top of Section 218, and it will be available for adoption through the seventh inning.
Prior to Friday's series opener against the Marlins, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Braves world champions tote bag.
All three games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast. Friday's game starts at 7:20 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m., with gates opening at 2 p.m. Sunday's game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's game will be Military Appreciation Night, as the Braves will celebrate those who have served, or currently serve, in the armed forces.
On Sunday, the first 3,000 children ages 14 and under through the gates will receive a Braves Pop-Its toy.
The ceremonial first pitch that day will highlight an Austell police dog, Jerry Lee, who was shot in the line of duty in May 2021. He will deliver the game ball to the mound with his partner, Officer Edward Reeves, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Following the game, children will be able to run the bases on the field.
