POWDER SPRINGS — Utilizing a strong first quarter, No. 2-seed Hillgrove girls advanced to the Region 3AAAAAAA finals with a 66-46 victory over No. 3-seed North Paulding on Thursday.
The Lady Hawks outscored the Lady Wolfpack 25-9 in the first quarter with a defense that forced seven turnovers and an offense led by 14 points from Lauren Render. Hillgrove’s victory secures its first top-2 region finish since the 2017-18 season.
“We shot the ball really well in the first quarter, thank goodness,” coach Susan Milam said. “Lauren’s just so athletic and she leads our team with her effort and her play.”
After gathering an early 10-3 lead, Render found her rhythm by scoring 12 of Hillgrove’s final 15 points of the first quarter, with Amaya Harris adding a 3-pointer along the way. Render was held scoreless in the second, but the Lady Hawks still outscored the Lady Wolfpack to enter halftime with a comfortable 39-17 lead.
With North Paulding desperate to create turnovers to start the third quarter, the Lady Wolfpack went from man to zone defense with constant pressure on whoever had the ball for Hillgrove.
It worked at first, as they scored six straight points to force a Hillgrove timeout, but North Paulding couldn’t get out of its own way offensively. Hillgrove had more turnovers in the third quarter than in the entire first half with five, but North Paulding still finished the quarter with more at seven, leading to its 56-31 deficit to begin the fourth quarter.
“We’re a multiple-defense squad,” North Paulding coach Wesly Willis said. “So when we’re scoring, we get a chance to get back and get into our defensive sets that we want to run. But when we get stuck (because of turnovers), we get out of position and it gets tough.”
With a comfortable win in sight, Hillgrove played conservatively to open the fourth by slow-playing possessions to close out the game, leading to its victory.
Render led all scorers with 23 points followed by 16 points by North Paulding’s Aliyah Washington. To compliment Render’s performance, Hillgrove’s Aryelle King and Harris finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hillgrove will play Harrison on Friday at 7 p.m. in the region championship game.
“This win is huge,” Milam said. “We want to feel like we’re playing our best basketball at this time of the year. It was an extremely disappointing loss when we played them here (on Feb. 1) … so coming out here and having this win definitely helps you relax, feel comfortable and be ready to go for the next game.”
