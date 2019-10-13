WALESKA - One week after scoring 71 points it didn’t take long for the Reinhardt offense to pick up right where it left off.
No. 20 Reinhardt (5-2, 2-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions en route to a 45-14 win over Bluefield College (Va.) at Ken White Field at University Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles racked up 497 yards of offense and featured multiple scoring plays of more than 50 yards to stay undefeated in the Mid-South Conference.
“I think we had a pretty good week of practice offensively and I think we kind of just went straight into the game with it,” Reinhardt quarterback Billy Hall said. “We were able to get on them quick and jumped out to an early lead, but we got a little sloppy in the second half.”
Reinhardt opened the scoring minutes into the game when Otis Odum took a handoff and weaved his way through the Bluefield defense for a 56-yard touchdown run. Trevae Cain and Montralius Mosely followed suit on the following two possessions before Hall connected with Devyn Collins for a 56-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles’ fourth offensive possession.
M’Calun Lanier’s 1-yard touchdown plunge ended an impressive first-half offensive barrage as Reinhardt took a 35-0 lead into halftime.
“I thought the first half we executed really well,” Reinhardt coach James Miller said. “I thought it was good to get an offensive line out there that is close to being back to where we were at the start of the season. I just thought we functioned well as an offense and played really good in the first half.”
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defense continued its impressive season. Reinhardt held Bluefield (1-5, 1-1) to 207 yards of offense and forced two turnovers. The Eagles rotated a number of players along the defensive line and pressured quarterback Aidan Wilder seemingly all game. Bluefield scored its 14 points late in the second half with the game’s outcome already well in hand.
Reinhardt junior linebacker Sebastian LeGarra, the team’s leading tackler on the season, finished with five tackles and one forced fumble and said he’s definitely seen an improvement in the team overall during the past few weeks.
“We weren’t trying to give up those 14 points tonight we wanted that shutout, but overall I think we played pretty good,” LeGarra said. “The past two games have been really big games for the secondary and I think as long as we stay on the same page and communicate I’m confident in our defense against anyone.”
Reinhardt rushed for 397 yards and was led by Cain who finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Hall finished finished 6-for-10 passing for 118 yards and one touchdown and said there’s been a noticable difference when the offense heads out on the field this last two weeks.
“Offensively I can tell we’re having more fun out there,” Hall said. “We’ve got more energy, everybody is more focused. I think when we scored 71 last week it boosted everyone’s confidence and that was able to carry over into this week.”
On a running play in the second half, Reinhart offensive tackle Sterling Sykes’ effort to block his man 30 yards downfield was met with shouts of encouragement from Miller. The running game was clicking on all cylinders for Reinhardt on Saturday night and should be a welcomed sign for Eagles’ fans heading into the back half of the schedule.
“That’s what makes it so good to be a part of because nobody cares about who gets the most carries or who gets the most yards,” Cain said. “It’s just about going out there and trying to get that win"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.