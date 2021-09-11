WALESKA -- Reinhardt made its home opener a successful one with a dominating 45-0 victory over Warner on Saturday in a non-conference game at Ken White Field.
The Eagles (1-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and added 17 more in the second half to claim their first win of the young season.
“I felt the kids played really hard,” Reinhardt coach James Miller said. “We didn’t execute totally how we wanted to in the second quarter on offense. I thought we could have had 35 points in the first half, but I thought our defense played lights-out. They were balls to the wall, running around and flying around, creating a new line of scrimmage, getting after the quarterback. I mean, it was really exciting to see. I was very, very proud of them.”
It was another strong performance by Reinhardt, the eighth-ranked in the NAIA, which opened the season with a competitive 35-25 loss to perennial Football Championship Subdivision playoff team Kennesaw State last Saturday.
“I like where we’re at,” Miller said. “Again, the way you practice is the way you’re going to play, and we’ve got to practice better for us to execute and play better, so that’s what I told the team after the game. I’m excited we got the win, but I really believe that we have better football in front of us.”
Running back Devyn Collins led the Reinhardt attack with 208 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns, while linebacker Kenneth Lowery had six tackles to lead the Eagle defense’s shutout of Warner (0-2).
Reinhardt started the scoring when Bryce Burgess entered the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 9:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Reinhardt did not waste any time getting its second touchdown as Billy Hall threw a 73-yard scoring pass to Navarie Solomon with 6:13 left in the first quarter to increase the lead to 14-0.
Collins provided the third score of the game for Reinhardt as he broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 14:47 to go in the first half.
The sophomore transfer from Mississippi State proceeded to get the next three touchdowns for the Eagles, scoring on a 2-yard scamper with 8 seconds to go in the first half, a 1-yard run with 4:59 left in the third quarter and a 4-yard run at the 13:00 mark of the fourth quarter.
Freshman kicker Reid Schratweiser booted a 31-yard field goal with 3:37 left in the game to give Reinhardt its final margin of victory.
