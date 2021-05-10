After the cancellation of the 2020 championship due to the pandemic, Reinhardt's men's lacrosse team returned to the pinnacle of the NAIA, beating Indiana Tech 17-8 on Saturday for its fourth straight national championship.
Lacrosse championships have been held since 2016, with Reinhardt (17-0) having won all but one of the titles.
"Couldn't be prouder of a group of young men," Eagles coach John Snow said in a release. "They've been committed since Day 1 to being the best team in the country, and it takes a lot of hard work and determination, and they brought that intensity every single day. The first two games of the tournament we did not play our best, so I challenged them before the game to play how I know they can play, and they delivered. We came out fast and extremely disciplined, and executed our game plan to perfection. We knew they were going to be aggressive defensively, so we wanted to counter that with our own aggressiveness. We have an extremely talented group and they all stepped up on the biggest stage. Four national championships in a row is almost unheard of. These guys amaze me every day."
Reinhardt put together its best effort of the 2021 postseason and left no doubt in the outcome with an 8-1 lead in the opening quarter. The scoring got started in just over 3 minutes and continued throughout the next 10 minutes after the Eagles broke the defensive pressure, resulting in a 6-0 run to finish the quarter.
The second period was much more subdued, but Harrison High School alum Conner Mills and North Paulding's Gavin Banks each scored again to help Reinhardt head into halftime up 10-1.
After falling behind 11-1, Indiana Tech scored three straight goals to lower their deficit to 11-4, but Reinhardt netted two more shots in just 11 seconds to head to the final period in front 13-4.
Banks, the NAIA Player of the Year, notched a game-best five goals and two assists, while Mills, the tournament MVP, had four goals and five assists. Kyle Banks, Gavin's older brother, and Harrison product Dillan Bousquet each had three goals.
First-team NAIA All-American goalie Matt Webb, a Sequoyah High School graduate, had 13 saves. JR Sess, a Mount Paran Christian School alum, was 18-for-26 on faceoffs, while he and Matt Potvin each added six ground balls.
After the game, Snow was named the NAIA Coach of the Year once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.