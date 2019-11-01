There will be some regular rivalries taking place on the volleyball court Saturday, but they will for much more than bragging rights.
Region 6AAAAAA rivals Allatoona and Sequoyah will be playing one another for the fourth time this season in the finals of the Class AAAAAA state tournament at Marietta High School. Afterwards, Walton and Lassiter will battle for the second time, now with the Class AAAAAAA title at stake.
With these teams knowing each other so well, preparation would appear be easy, but not so much.
“There are pros and cons to playing a team that many times in a year,” said Sequoyah coach John Edwards, whose team has beaten Allatoona all three times they have played. “Obviously, you know them. They know us. It's going to come down to who can execute, and we'll see what happens Saturday.”
Those two will not be the only state championship matches featuring region rivals Saturday. Region 3AAAAA's McIntosh and Whitewater will be squaring off for the Class AAAAA crown at Marietta, while Region 4AAA's Westminster and Pace Academy will meet for the Class AAA crown at McEachern High School.
Walker will be playing for the Area A/AA private-school title Saturday at McEachern and would have probably preferred seeing Area 4A/AA rival Mount Paran Christian in the championship match after beating the Lady Eagles four times this season.
Instead, the Lady Wolverines drew Hebron Christian, which came close to stopping Walton's five-year streak of victories against in-state teams earlier this season before falling in a marathon five-setter.
Walton excelled in a Region 4AAAAAAA field that has been known to go deep in the state playoffs. This season, each of the final state semifinalists came from the region, with Walton sweeping Roswell and Lassiter sweeping Etowah.
Two years ago, Walton beat Etowah for the championship. In 2016, Walton and Lassiter duked it out for the state title.
This season, Lassiter will get another shot at halting Walton's four-year run to state titles. Coach Greg Hodge said the key for the Lady Trojans will be to contain the Lady Raiders' “front runners” and shorten the lengthy runs they are capable of making.
Following an up-and-down season for Lassiter in which it needed five sets to beat Cherokee just to qualify for the postseason, the Lady Trojans have cruised through the last four playoff matches.
Lassiter is now 100% healthy, and players are no longer playing out of position. Underclassmen Kate Kudlac, Ella Fiorelli and Jenna Muetterties have had standout seasons.
“I just think that each player is now comfortable with their own play, and they trust their teammates to do their job,” Hodge said. “The end result looks like everyone's playing better.”
Allatoona will get one more crack at Sequoyah in the Class AAAAAA final.
The Lady Buccaneers lost a four-setter to the Lady Chiefs in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament final three weeks ago. That match started 15 minutes after Allatoona had rallied to beat Harrison, while Sequoyah had not played a match since the previous day.
Allatoona has benefited from using more offensive players as of late in helping Chamblee Russell finish off kills. Callie Miller has had more of an offensive role, as had O'Niece Roberts.
Allatoona knows Sequoyah is a well-rounded team with four talented freshmen on the floor. To have success, the Lady Buccaneers will have to pay special attention to sisters Allie and Paige Powers, who have led the Lady Chiefs offensively.
Allatoona coach Joe Soley said much of this week consisted of the Lady Buccaneers' watching tape of themselves, learning from the mistakes they have made.
“Hopefully, we will play consistently,” Soley said. “If we play consistently like we're capable of, the only one capable of beating Allatoona is Allatoona.”
Walker will be heading into its championship match against Hebron Christian after winning a marathon five-setter over Holy Innocents'.
The Lady Wolverines had their chances to finish in the fourth set, but they could not convert four match point opportunities. Walker delivered in the fifth set, however, after taking an early seven-point lead.
“I think it's going to help tremendously, playing a team so good like Holy Innocents,'” Walker coach Ryan Stadler said. “The fact that it was so close, it forced us to fight and overcome a strong challenger. It put us in a good space to play Hebron on Saturday.”
