Registration is open for the 53rd running of the Peachtree Road Race, which will be held on the Fourth of July.
The Atlanta Track Club, the race organizer, has 25,000 members who will receive guaranteed entry into the 10K race if they complete their member registration before or during their registration for the Peachtree Road Race. Everyone else is entered in the lottery and selections are made at random when registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
Due to the event falling on a long weekend and the reduction of COVID concerns, which has restricted the race for the past two years, demand for remaining spots is expected to be extremely high.
Regardless of the day or time of registration, all individuals who enter the lottery during the registration period will have an equal chance of being selected for the race. All lottery entrants will receive an email by April 2 notifying them if they were selected for the event.
Entry is $42 for Atlanta Track Club members and $48 for those accepted via the lottery. There is no charge to enter the lottery. Registrants will only be charged once their entry is accepted.
The Peachtree Road Race is returning to its normal format following a virtual race in 2020 and a two-day race last year to prevent overcrowding. A virtual option remains available this year, with registration guaranteed and remaining open through May 31.
