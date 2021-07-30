The Red Sox made a minor trade right before Friday’s trade deadline, shipping outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates for left-hander Austin Davis.
The trade was the third move in 24 hours for the Red Sox, who also acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals and reliever Hansel Robles from the Twins.
Chavis, the club’s first-round pick in 2014, burst onto the scene with 18 homers in 95 games as a rookie in 2019 but has struggled since, shuttling between Triple-A Worcester and Boston all season. In 31 big-league games this year, the 25-year-old hit .207 with two homers and a .549 OPS.
He had fallen down the depth chart significantly and will likely get a better opportunity in Pittsburgh, where Ben Cherington — the Red Sox general manager when Chavis was drafted in 2014 — is running the show.
Davis, 28, owns a 5.59 ERA and has struck out 11 batters in 9 2/3 innings with the Pirates this season. The former 12th-round pick (2014) previously spent three years with the Phillies and owns a combined 5.65 ERA in 71 2/3 career big-league innings.
He was traded from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in August 2020 and has spent the season going back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis, where he owns a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings this year.
