As many of Cobb County's high school basketball teams have begun region play, a dozen are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications, with four sitting at No. 1.
On the boys side, Wheeler (4-0) is No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, Kell (5-0) holds the top spot in Class AAAAA and Mount Bethel Christian (7-0) is on top in Class A Division I.
The Mount Paran Christian girls (5-0) are No. 1 in Class AA, while Kell (4-2) is No. 2 in Class AAAAA.
Other ranked boys teams include No. 3 McEachern (6-4), No. 8 Pebblebrook (5-3) and No. 10 Osborne (8-2) in Class AAAAAAA and No. 9 North Cobb Christian (2-3) in Class AA.
Girls teams ranked in Class AAAAAAA include No. 7 McEachern (7-2), No. 8 Campbell (6-2) and No. 9 Hillgrove (8-2). There will likely be some movement in the poll next week as Campbell and Hillgrove face off against one another Friday.
Many of the other ranked teams are either playing in a showcase tournament this weekend or are off until after final exams next week.
Wheeler will host Columbus in the Battle of the Peach on Saturday before heading to the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, to face off with Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. McEachern is also playing in the Battle of the Peach at Wheeler, a 20-team showcase over the course of Friday and Saturday, and will face off with The Villages (Fla.) Charter School.
Kell will face Mount Vernon Presbyterian, the No. 4 team in Class A Division I, as part of the Atlanta Hawks Naismith Classic at Norcross, while Pebblebrook will face Durango (Nev.) in the Holiday Hoopfest in Salt Lake City.
A couple of boys teams to watch who are not ranked, but could be soon, include North Cobb (7-0) and Walton (5-0). North cobb will host Harrison on Friday and South Paulding on Saturday, while Walton will host St. Pius X on Friday.
The McEachern girls are off until Dec. 28 when they will head to Duncanville, Texas, to compete in the 72nd annual Sandra Meadows Classic. The Indians are the only team from Georgia in the 32-team event.
The Kell girls could move back into the No. 1 spot with a pair of wins this weekend. The Longhorns will host Cambridge on Friday and then face Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Brookwood in the Naismith Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.