Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The tarp is seen on the field prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The tarp is seen on the field prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans wear ponchos as they enter the stadium prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The tarp is seen on the field prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The tarp is seen on the field prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Fans wear ponchos as they enter the stadium prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. The game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
With rain covering much of metro Atlanta, the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was pushed beyond its scheduled 4:37 p.m. start time.
After Major League Baseball officials reconvened at 6 p.m. to judge the forecast, the Braves announced that first pitch would be set for 7:30 p.m.
If the game cannot be played Wednesday, the teams do have a scheduled of day Thursday, which was originally set as a travel day.
After losing Tuesday's series opener 7-6, the Braves are looking to tie the best-of-five series up before the series shifts to Philadelphia for the Games 3 and 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.