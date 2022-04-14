MARIETTA – Cole Pumpian scored two goals and had an assist to lift Walton to a 5-0 win over Camden County in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday at Raider Valley.
The Raiders (13-5-1), who finished second behind Harrison in Region 3AAAAAAA, advance to the second round Tuesday where they will either host Discovery or play at Roswell.
With four different players accounting for goals against Camden County (4-6-1), Walton coach Bruce Wade said the victory was a team effort.
“They boys were trying to combine with each other and play off of each other,” Wade said, “sometimes almost a little too unselfish instead of just kicking the ball in the back of the net.
“We need to be a little more effective going forward as far as not trying to force things down the middle and make it happen right away.”
Pumpian's two goals came back-to-back and it helped Walton get separation midway through the game. His first came late in the first half when he hooked an unassisted shot from near the left corner. His second occurred 5 minutes into the second half when he finished a shot from inside the goal area on a feed by Dylan Bailey.
With only three goals on the season, this was arguably Pumpian's best game offensively.
“Cole has the ability to score,” Wade said. “He can be hot and cold, and (Wednesday) he was hot. We just need him to be more consistent, and he's a very valuable part of our team.”
Prior to Pumpian's pair of goals, Camden County came inches away from tying the game at 1-all. With goalkeeper Jason Varghese caught out of position, Camden's Benjamin Galliher took an open shot from roughly 30 yards out, and defender Andrew Kramer reached the goal in time to clear it out just before the ball cleared the end line.
Once the Raiders were ahead by three goals, they took over the game offensively while limiting the Wildcats to just two shots. They eventually extended their lead when Dylan Bailey scored his 21st goal of the season when he finished off a Pumpian pass.
Walton capped the scoring with 12:16 left to play in the game when Louis Eschenoz drilled a shot from short range off a Noah Louzan cross.
The Raiders scored their first goal 5 minutes into the first half when Kaito Asahi maneuvered his way through two Camden County defenders before finishing a shot on the run around the penalty area.
Varghese finished with three saves for the Raiders.
