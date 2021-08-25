The SouthState Bank Marietta Open is set to return its 2021 edition from Sept. 8-12 at Old School Brewery & Squash Club.
The tournament, a Professional Squash Association-sanctioned Challenger Tour event, will feature 24 professional athletes representing 13 different countries and a $22,500 purse, more than double the 2019 event.
The tournament will once again be a fundraiser for Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb, which provides quality medical, dental and dispensary services to low income families in need.
All matches are open to the public and free to attend, though donations will be accepted. Matches will also be broadcast live on the SouthState Bank Marietta Open Facebook page.
The increased prize money has drawn interest from the world’s top professionals as the Open features 12 top-100 players. France's Victor Crouin, the No. 1 seed and also currently the No. 1 player on the Harvard University squash team, returns to defend his 2019 title. He is currently ranked as the 37th-best player in the world.
Two other top-50 players, Scotland's Alan Clyne (42) and England's Nathan Lake (46), join Mexico’s Leonel Cardenas (52) as the other top seeds. Crouin defeated Cardenas in the 2019 semifinals.
Christopher Gordon (70), from New York, is the top American player. Spencer Lovejoy of Stamford, Connecticut, enters the tournament as the seventh seed and a career-high ranking of 79. Timmy Brownell and Atlanta resident Aaron Luque round out the Americans in the draw.
The top eight seeds earn a bye into the second round.
First-round play will begin Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at Atlanta Community Squash. The eight winners will advance to Marietta for a second round the following day against the top seeds. Play will continue with subsequent rounds each day, culminating in the finals Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
COVID-19 protocols will be in force. Players will be required to submit negative test results prior to travel and will be tested again prior to play. Vaccination is required for players staying with local families.
Spectators are encouraged to get vaccinated and masks will be encouraged but not required. All persons attend at their own risk per the Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act.
For more information, email Jonathan McMurry at MariettaSquashOpen@gmail.com.
