Janie Harrison had six kills and 17 digs to help lead Walker to a three-game sweep of Mount Bethel in the opening round of the Class A-Private playoffs on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines (13-12) won the match 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.
Mattie Garrett had eight kills, Julia Wieskopf finished with 23 digs and Meera Manocha added 16 assists.
Walker will face the winner of Athens Academy and Wesleyan on Saturday in Round 2.
Walton 3, Campbell 0: The Lady Raiders swept the Lady Spartans in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Walton (18-1) won the match 25-18, 25-9, 25-16.
The Lady Raiders will host Lowndes in Round 2 on Saturday.
Hillgrove 3, East Coweta 0: The Lady Hawks swept their way into the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Hillgrove won the match 25-14, 25-15, 26-24.
The Lady Hawks (7-9) will travel to Parkview on Saturday.
Newnan 3, North Cobb 2: The Lady Cougars came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Lady Warriors in five games in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Newnan won the match 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9. The Lady Cougars will host Grayson on Saturday.
North Cobb ends its season 26-15
