The Harrison boys and girls swimming teams each won their division of the 12th annual Mountain Madness on Saturday at Central Aquatic Center hosted by Kennesaw Mountain.
The Lady Hoyas used their top-tier depth to outlast second place Lassiter by 15 points. The Harrison boys, on the other hand, won by 103 points over second place Kennesaw Mountain.
The biggest individual win for the Harrison girls came when Anna Behrman outperformed Kyler Dixon of Kennesaw Mountain to win the diving championships. The other Harrison girls win was Rylee Nepple taking the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.59.
The Lady Hoyas also scored big points in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke when they had four swimmers place in the top seven.
The Lassiter girls remained in contention winning all three relays.
The Harrison boys jumped on top early with Sam Voss, Jonah Lockwood, Will Dekle and Mitch McClain winning the 200 medley relay in 1:46.00. McClain, Aiden Rice and Nate Wright went on to place in the top three of the 200 freestyle.
Alex Scott won diving with 269.20 points with teammates Liam Walsh and Jack Lakis taking third and fourth, respectively. Ben Cass chipped in by taking the 500 freestyle in 5:31.31.
Pope boys, Hillgrove girls win Campbell Challenge: The Pope boys didn’t win many individual events but positioned themselves well enough to win the Campbell Challenge over the weekend at Cobb Aquatic Center.
Pope won by 64 points over the Spartans, who won most of the individual swims.
Hillgrove won the girls meet by 15 points over runner-up Pope.
The Pope boys pulled away toward the end of the meet when Langston Weddington, Cameron Butler and Trent Legaspi took first, second and third in the 100 backstroke. Zachary Belecanech followed by winning the 100 breaststroke with Jonathan Ravid taking second. Weddington, Belecanech, Legaspi and Liam Astorga also led Pope to victory in the 200 medley relay.
The Spartans won five individual events along with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Joshua Culling was a two-time winner in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Andrew Liu won the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Mason Stockton won 100 butterfly.
For the Hillgrove girls, Paige Cook, Regan Skedgell, Allison Dykstra and Morgan Jones won the 200 freestyle and Elise Barron swam in place of Jones to help Hillgrove win the 200 medley. Skedgell won both 50 and 100 freestyles with Cook taking the 100 breaststroke.
