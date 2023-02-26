Albert Wilson’s 35 points and 12 rebounds were not quite enough as North Cobb Christian fell in the second round of the Class AA playoffs 78-74 to Providence Christian on Saturday.
Gabe Bolden had 15 points and four rebounds and CJ Wallace finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
The Eagles finished the season 21-7.
Athens Christian 74, Mount Bethel Christian 68: The Eagles came up short in the second round of the Class A Division I playoffs.
Mount Bethel finished the season 20-9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Banks County 53, North Cobb Christian 35: Brooke Moore had 22 points and seven rebounds, but the Eagles fell short in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Gaby LoPresti finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
North Cobb Christian finished the season 16-12.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Walton 12, Cedartown 2: Parker Dastou was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and drove in two to help the Raiders earn the non-region victory.
Levi Clark tripled and drove in two. Eli Hardage pitched three innings, allowed one run and struck out three to pick up the win.
Walton (5-2) will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Marietta 7, Walker 6 (8 inn.): Joseph Moseley was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Blue Devils earned the extra-inning win.
Brooks Gresehover was 2-for-3 with an RBI, James Lowe had a triple and an RBI, and Karsten Leibel added a hit and an RBI.
Gresehover pitched 2⅓ innings of one-hit ball to earn the win.
Marietta (2-7) will travel to North Cobb on Monday.
Lassiter 11, North Cobb 0: DJ McDowell pitched four shutout innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight to help lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Collin Strovinskas had a grand slam and Rylam Lewallen had two hits and two RBIs to pace the offense. Preston Smith and Brandon Trichell each had two hits.
Lassiter (5-2) will host Pope on Tuesday.
Walker 11, Allatoona 4: The Wolverines used a six-run third inning to break the game open and earn a non-region victory.
Jonathan Griggs was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs, Ashton Pass went 2-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Ryan Fallman pitched five innings and struck out six to pick up the win.
Walker (4-2) will travel to Mount Pisgah on Tuesday.
McEachern 5, Denmark 2 (8 inn.): The Indians scored three runs in the eighth to earn the non-region victory.
Grant Lester had a hit and drove in two, Andrew Carter was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Noah Johnson added a double and an RBI.
McEachern (6-3) will travel to East Paulding on Wednesday.
Friday
Allatoona 4, Marietta 3: Ethan Crawley was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help lead the Bucs to a non-region victory.
Cooper Underwood earned the win in relief and Logan Grass picked up the save.
Allatoona (4-2) will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday.
Walton 16, East Paulding 1: Levi Clark homered, doubled and drove in five to lead the Raiders to a non-region rout.
Hayden Shoup was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jackson Taylor and Wyatt Sonderman each had a hit and an RBI and Miller Alston pitched two innings and struck out three to earn the win.
Mount Paran Christian 16, Midtown 0: Kyle Crisp hit two home runs and drove in five to lead the Eagles to a non-region shutout victory.
Tate McKee had a triple and Luke Dotson had two doubles.
Mount Paran (4-1) will travel to Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Lassiter 14, Coffee 0: Ian Fullerton had three hits including a home run and drove in four as the Trojans rolled to a non-region win.
Collin Strovinskas had a hit and drove in three, Quinn Hughes doubled and drove in two and Brandon Trichell added two hits and an RBI.
Jared Webb pitched four innings, allowing one hit and struck out six.
Marietta 6, Coffee 2: Jacob Bohacek pitched four innings of one-hit ball and struck out four to help lead the Blue Devils to their first win of the season.
Andy Watters went 2-for-4, Joseph Moseley had two hits, including a double and James Lowe added a hit and an RBI.
McEachern 5, Tattnall Square 2: Andrew Carter homered, while Reece Kingeter and JJ Chapman each added an RBI to lead the Indians to a non-region win.
Grant Lester pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed three hits and struck out 12 to earn the win. He also added a double.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Pope 7, Riverwood 0: Olivia O’Connor had three goals and two assists to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region win.
Addi DeJoseph and Carly Oubs each scored two goals and Giselle Aitken added one.
Pope (6-1) will host Johns Creek on Friday.
