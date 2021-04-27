Avery Fassnacht had two goals to lead Whitefield Academy's girls soccer team into the Class A Private state quarterfinals for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Brookstone on Monday.
Ansley Hales had a goal, while Fassnacht, Lindsey Fry and Kyla McCurdy each had assists.
Whitefield (11-6) will host Atlanta International next week.
Walton 6, Camden County 0: Anna Jarkins scored two goals to help the Lady Raiders earn a second-round victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Izzie Paden had a goal and two assists. Molly Chapman had a goal and an assist, while Kate Jamison and Ellie Schad each added a goal.
Walton will travel to Dunwoody next week.
