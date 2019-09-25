Whitefield Academy lost a wild game to Galloway 18-17 on Tuesday.
A nine-run fourth inning gave Galloway half of its runs, and it outscored Whitefield 5-0 over the last two innings.
Madison Johnson went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, also hitting her first career home run that was not an inside-the-park home run.
Ellery Young went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Abbie Wickham went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Hannah Stevens 2-for-4 with two runs, and Zoey Arrington went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday
► Mount Bethel Christian 3, Whitefield Academy 0: The Lady Wolfpack dropped the area match 25-11, 25-18, 25-19.
Caroline Cykoski led offensively with five kills, Rylie Keeble had 15 digs and Amanda King had two blocks.
Whitefield will play Thursday at St. Francis in a tri-match that also includes Atlanta International.
