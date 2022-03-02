Wheeler’s chance to claim a third straight state title ended early with an 82-76 overtime loss at Grovetown on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (25-5) held a 13-point lead in the third quarter and led 56-47 heading to the fourth before the Warriors (27-3) made their comeback.
Uncharacteristically, Wheeler went cold from the foul line in the fourth period, missing seven of eight attempts, and it finished 10-of-20 for the game. Still, it had a chance to win in the final seconds.
Bringing the ball up the floor, the Wildcats’ Isaiah Collier put up a long 3 from the top of the arc in the final seconds. The rebound came down to Arrinten Page, who appeared to get a final shot off with 0.3 seconds to play for the game-winner, but it was waved off and the game went to overtime tied 69-all.
With the victory, Grovetown will face off with either River Ridge or Langston Hughes in Saturday’s semifinal at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 48, Trinity Christian 21: Kara Dunn had 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles to victory in the Class A Private state quarterfinals.
The win sent Mount Paran (23-4) into a final four matchup with Holy Innocents’ on Friday at Buford City Arena. It will be a rematch of a second-round matchup from last season’s playoffs, when Holy Innocents’ won 46-38.
Kaylynn Kirklen had eight points, Jessica Fields and Kitali Youmans each finished with six and Jada Harvey had four.
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Lassiter 11, Flowery Branch 0 (5 inn.): The Trojans used an eight-run second inning to build an insurmountable lead, on the way to a non-region win.
Ryan Martin and Collin Strovinskas each had a home run, while Luke Manry and Rylam Lewallen each had two hits with a double.
Trey Griffin pitched three innings on one-hit ball to earn the win for Lassiter (6-2).
Wheeler 14, McEachern 1: Jayden Brown was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats to a non-region win.
Carson Felton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Tate Alston pitched six strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Wheeler (2-6) will host Woodland on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Walton 1, Marietta 0: Dylan Bailey scored the only goal of the match as the Raiders knocked off the Blue Devils in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Walton (5-2, 1-0) will travel to North Paulding on Friday.
Sprayberry 4, South Cobb 0: Peter Stefanov and Jio Cruz each scored two goals to lead the Yellow Jackets to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Alan Faria, Luis Vielma, Stefanov and Cruz each had assists.
Sprayberry (5-1-1, 1-1) will face Wheeler on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Lassiter 6, Heritage (Conyers) 1: Six different players scored as the Lady Trojans earned the non-region victory.
Goals were scored by Kelsey Crosier, McLane Dickson, Nena Watts, Sophia Rice, Hailey Johnbaptiste and Ria Kamdar.
Lassiter (3-1-1) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Hillgrove 4, North Cobb 3 (OT): Coco Carleton had two goals to help lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Alexis Lugonzo and Yasmin Zavala each added goals. Adrianna Gill finished with two assists and Averee Rainge added one.
Hillgrove (5-0-1, 3-0) will face Harrison on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday
Walker 16, Gainesville 2: Finley Radding had five goals and two assists to lead the Wolverines to a non-area victory.
Riley Eckstrom finished with four goals, while Jack Goggin had three goals and an assist. Jack Alfi had two goals, Bobby Goggin had a goal and three assists and James Simpson added a goal and two assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
North Cobb 9, Etowah 8: Maddie Diaz and Sophia Soriano each scored two goals to help lead the Lady Warriors to an area victory.
Erinne Giles finished with two goals and Molly Clark added one.
Emily Smith made seven saves in net for North Cobb (2-0).
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 4, Lovett 1: Stephen Zhu won 6-3, 6-3 to help lead the Raiders to a non-region win.
Bailey Raymond (6-1, 6-0) and Aidan Brown (7-5, 2-6, 11-9) completed the singles sweep.
The doubles team of Nick Kirka and Mark Arshavsky won 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Walton (4-1) will face Hillgrove on Thursday.
Monday
North Cobb 4, Carrollton 1: Raeden Selee and the doubles team of Peyton Stack and Kameron Fosdick won their matches 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Warriors to a non-region win.
Tyler Goldfine won 6-1, 6-2 in singles, while the team of Quintin Ferrara and Zeke Cotton won 6-3, 1-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walton 5, Lovett 0: The Lady Raiders cruised to an easy non-region victory.
Hayden Mulberry (6-0, 6-0), Amala Arun (6-0, 6-2) and Mary Ashley Jacoppo (6-1, 6-1) all won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Abigail Morgan and Grace Keller (6-2, 6-2) and Mackenzie Pittman and Caroline Kirka (6-3, 6-1) also posted straight-set wins.
Walton will face Hillgrove on Thursday.
Harrison 3, Walker 2: Maddy Atwill won her singles match 6-0, 6-1, but the Lady Hoyas knocked off the Lady Wolverines.
The doubles team of Blakely Meyer and Jasmine Jokhai won 6-3, 7-5 for Walker’s other match point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.