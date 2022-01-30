Isaiah Collier scored seven of his team-high 26 points in overtime as Wheeler knocked off Newton 74-69 in the 5 Star Longhorn Steakhouse Classic at Milton High School on Saturday.
The game was close throughout as the Wildcats, No. 1 in Class AAAAAA, led the Rams, No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, 32-31 at the half.
Trailing 63-60, Newton’s Stephon Castle, who scored a game-high 30 points, made three free throws with 6 seconds to play to send the game to overtime.
Collier finished the game with seven rebounds and five assists while connecting on 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Kyle Burns had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Arrinten Page added 10 points and seven boards.
Wheeler (17-4) will travel to Lassiter on Tuesday.
McEachern 68, Collins Hill 51: Airious Bailey had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Indians to a non-region victory in the 5 Star Longhorn Steakhouse Classic at Milton High School.
Michael Jacobs had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jalen Hilliard finished with nine points and 10 rebounds and Zavier Askew added nine points.
McEachern (14-7) will travel to Pebblebrook on Tuesday.
Gray Collegiate (SC) 64, Hillgrove 53: The Hawks dropped only their second game of the season as part of the 5 Star Longhorn Steakhouse Classic at Milton High School.
Hillgrove was within six late until Gray closed the game on a 7-2 run.
Evan Cole finished with 11 points, while Jeremiah Wilkinson and Kameron Mccall each added 10.
The Hawks (17-2) will host North Paulding on Tuesday.
Friday
Walker 84, Mount Paran Christian 74 (3 OT): The Wolverines outscored the Eagles 21-11 in the third overtime to pull out a Region 7A victory.
The game was tied at 46-46 at the end of regulation before each team scored six points in the first overtime and 11 in the second.
Ricky McKenzie had 31 points and CJ Brown finished with 28 to lead Walker (15-6, 4-3). DJ Dennis added 12 points.
Walker will travel to Excel on Tuesday.
North Cobb 59, Marietta 58: Alex Acosta had 20 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Evan Daniel had 15 points and five rebounds, Ben Hall finished with 12 points and four assists, Jalan Johnson and Terrell Reeves each added six points.
North Cobb (6-14, 2-4) will host Harrison on Tuesday.
Walton 69, North Paulding 44: Parker Mayo made five 3s as part of his 17 points to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Allen Falayi had 11 points, Luke Flynn finished with nine and Harry Tear added eight.
Walton (13-8, 5-1) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Wheeler 77, Sprayberry 46: Four players scored in double figures as the Wildcats earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Arrinten Page finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Isaiah Collier had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, Juvon Gamory finished with 12 points, Damion Mitchell had 10 points and Kyle Burns added nine points.
Kell 84, Lassiter 51: The Longhorns had 10 players score at least five points in the Region 6AAAAAA victory over the Trojans.
Kell (12-9, 9-3) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Sprayberry 75, Keenan (SC) 65: Flau’jae Johnson scored 47 points to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a non-region victory.
Sprayberry (14-5) will host Pope on Tuesday.
Friday
Kell 78, Lassiter 57: Crystal Henderson had 26 points to help lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory over the Lady Trojans.
Jamiah Gregory had 17 points and six rebounds, Jada Peterson finished with 14 points, Jada Green had 11 points and five rebounds, and Amaya Moss added 10 points and nine boards.
Ryan Thames finished with 17 points and five assists to lead Lassiter. Malia Loadwick had 13 points and Ciara Branch added seven.
Kell (18-2, 11-1) will travel to South Cobb on Tuesday while Lassiter (9-9, 6-6) hosts Wheeler.
Mount Paran Christian 59, Walker 13: Kara Dunn had 19 points and six steals as the Lady Eagles earned the Region 7A win.
Jessica Fields had 16 points and Jacalyn Myrthis added 13.
Mount Paran (15-5, 6-0) will travel to Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
North Paulding 60, Walton 38: Graycen Ehlen made three 3s as part of her 10 points in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Ellie Kate Cline had seven points, Casey Ehlen and Cici Childers each finished with six points and seven rebounds.
Walton (5-16, 0-6) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
East Coweta 55, Pebblebrook 46: Kelcie Rivers had 21 points in the Region 2AAAAAAA matchup.
Iryana Muckle and Nia Morgan each had 10 points.
Pebblebrook (11-7, 2-3) will host McEachern on Tuesday.
