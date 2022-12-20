Jelani Hamilton made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the game as Wheeler defeated Corona Centennial from Californina 57-53 in the second round of the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers on Monday.
Arrinten Page and Isaiah Collier combined to score 38 points for the Wildcats.
Wheeler (6-1), ranked No. 13 in the country, will take on No. 9 Imhotep Charter (PA) in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday. The game can be seen on ESPN U at 7 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 54, Dutchtown 53: Albert Wilson had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help lead the Eagles to a victory over Dutchtown, the No. 6 team in Class AAAAA, in the Lemon Street Classic.
North Cobb Christian (6-4) will take on Paulding County in the championship game on Tuesday.
Gabe Bolden finished with 15 points and CJ Wallace added nine.
Kell 69, Liberty (NV) 68: Peyton Marshall scored the game-winner on a two-handed dunk with 2 seconds left to lift the Longhorns to an opening win in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Kell trailed 58-41 with 11 minutes to play in the game before it went on a 13-0 run.
The Longhorns (8-0) will take on West Ranch (CA) in the second round on Tuesday.
Pope 57, Alpharetta 41: Ryan Luttrell led all scorers with 19 points to help lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Theron Nixon had 16 points, Deven Royal 11 and Zach Bleshoy added seven.
Pope (10-2) will face Kennesaw Mountain in the championship game on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 61, Johns Creek 56: Hayden Hall had 18 points, and Tre Miller-Crawford finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mustangs into the championship game of the Alphretta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Elijah Ford finished with 12 points and eight assists, and Jake Whitaker added six points and four blocks in the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-2) will face Pope for the title on Tuesday.
North Cobb 60, ELCA 47: Evan Daniel had 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Warriors to an opening-round win in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic.
Mekhi Sherman had 12 points and five assists, Terrell Reeves finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and Malique Card added seven points.
North Cobb will continue tournament play on Wednesday.
Allatoona 53, Cristo Rey 39: Landen Pitts had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Buccaneers to a win in the Carrollton Christmas Showcase.
Cole Smith had 17 points and eight boards and Kellen Phillips added five points and five assists.
Allatoona (3-7) will face Harrison County in Carrollton on Tuesday.
Christ School (NC) 50, Walton 48: Luke Flynn had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in the Lemon Street Classic matchup.
Caesar Burrous finished with nine points and seven rebounds, Leo Etah had nine poins and Harrison Morris added eight.
Walton (6-3) will take on Walnut Grove on Tuesday at Marietta.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
Campbell 57, Rockdale county 47: Brooke Suttle had 17 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Spartans to a win in the Carrollton Christmas.
Saniya Binion had 14 points and six steals, Jadah Gibson finished with nine points and eight rebounds, Marlie Battle had nine points and five boards, and Lila Marble added eight points, five rebounds and five steals.
Campbell (8-2) will face Baldwin County in tournament play Tuesday.
Pope 66, Denmark 44: Emily Ryan had 17 points to lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Riley Bensman finished with 16 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 13.
Pope (10-2) will play Pickens for the championship on Tuesday.
Wheeler 45, Johns Creek 32: Amanda Ogbonna had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Madison Lipscomb made four 3s as part of her 13 points and LA Bowie added eight points and six rebounds.
Wheeler (4-5) will face North Cobb on Tuesday.
