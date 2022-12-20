Jelani Hamilton made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the game as Wheeler defeated Los Angeles-area opponent Centennial 57-53 in the second round of the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.
Arrinten Page and Isaiah Collier -- who have both committed to play their college ball in Los Angeles at Southern Cal -- combined to score 38 points for the Wildcats.
Wheeler (6-1), ranked No. 13 in the country, was set to face No. 9 Imhotep Charter (Pa.) in the tournament semifinals Tuesday. The game can be seen on ESPNU at 7 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 54, Dutchtown 53: Albert Wilson had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help lead the Eagles to a victory over Dutchtown, the No. 6 team in Class AAAAA, in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta.
North Cobb Christian (6-4) will face Paulding County in the championship game Tuesday.
Gabe Bolden finished with 15 points and CJ Wallace added nine.
Kell 69, Liberty (Nev.) 68: Peyton Marshall scored the game-winner on a dunk with 2 seconds left to lift the Longhorns to an opening win in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Kell trailed 58-41 with 11 minutes to play in the game before it went on a 13-0 run.
The Longhorns (8-0) were set to face West Ranch (Calif.) in the second round Tuesday.
Pope 57, Alpharetta 41: Ryan Luttrell led all scorers with 19 points to help lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Theron Nixon had 16 points, Deven Royal 11 and Zach Bleshoy added seven.
Pope (10-2) was set to face Kennesaw Mountain in the championship game Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 61, Johns Creek 56: Hayden Hall had 18 points, while Tre Miller-Crawford finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mustangs into the championship game of the Alphretta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Elijah Ford finished with 12 points and eight assists, while Jake Whitaker added six points and four blocks in the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-2) was set to face Pope for the title Tuesday.
North Cobb 60, Eagle's Landing Christian 47: Evan Daniel had 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Warriors to an opening-round win in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic.
Mekhi Sherman had 12 points and five assists, while Terrell Reeves finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Malique Card added seven points.
North Cobb will continue tournament play Wednesday.
Allatoona 53, Cristo Rey 39: Landen Pitts had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Buccaneers to a win in the Carrollton Christmas Showcase.
Cole Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kellen Phillips added five points and five assists.
Allatoona (3-7) was set to face Harrison County in Carrollton on Tuesday.
Christ School (N.C.) 50, Walton 48: Luke Flynn had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in the Lemon Street Classic at Marietta.
Caesar Burrous finished with nine points and seven rebounds, Leo Etah had nine points and Harrison Morris added eight.
Walton (6-3) was set to face Walnut Grove on Tuesday at Marietta.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
Campbell 57, Rockdale County 47: Brooke Suttle had 17 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Spartans to a win in the Carrollton Christmas Tournament.
Saniya Binion had 14 points and six steals, while Jadah Gibson finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Marlie Battle had nine points and five rebounds, and Lila Marble added eight points, five rebounds and five steals.
Campbell (8-2) was set to face Baldwin County in tournament play Tuesday.
Pope 66, Denmark 44: Emily Ryan had 17 points to lead the Greyhounds to a win in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament.
Riley Bensman finished with 16 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 13.
Pope (10-2) was set to play Pickens for the championship Tuesday.
Wheeler 45, Johns Creek 32: Amanda Ogbonna had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a non-region victory.
Madison Lipscomb made four 3s as part of her 13 points, while LA Bowie added eight points and six rebounds.
Wheeler (4-5) was set to face North Cobb on Tuesday.
