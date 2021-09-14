Wheeler swept a doubleheader from Marietta on Monday, winning 18-6 and 3-2.
The wins were the fourth and fifth in a row for the Lady Wildcats (9-5).
In the nightcap Emily Jansen pitched a complete game, gave up one hit and struck out 12, outdueling Marietta's McKaela Walker, who had a no-hitter and struck out 13.
In Game 1 Nia Humphrey was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kaylee Ross added a hit and drove in two, and Jordan Hartzell walked five times and scored four runs.
Jansen was also the winner of Game 1.
