Wheeler suffered its first loss of the season in a battle of nationally ranked teams.
No. 10 Columbus (Fla.) defeated the No. 7 Wildcats 73-70 on Saturday in the Battle of the Peach at Wheeler High School.
Columbus was led by a combined 44 points by the Boozer brothers – Cameron and Cayden – the sons for former NBA All-Star Cameron Boozer.
Wheeler led 37-32 at the half, but Columbus rallied in the third quarter to take a 56-51 lead behind 14 points in the period by Cameron Boozer.
Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier, Jelani Hamilton and Arrinten Page combined for 57 of the Wildcats’ points.
Wheeler will travel to Florida to play Tampa Catholic in the City of Palms Classic on Friday.
Kell 63, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 51: Peyton Marshall had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Longhorns earned the victory in the Atlanta Hawks Naismith Classic at Norcross High School.
CJ Brown finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, while AJ Patterson added 14 points and five assists.
Kell (7-0) will take on Greenforest in the Playing for a Change showcase at Pace Academy on Saturday.
McEachern 63, The Villages (Fla.) 50: Moses Hipps had 17 points to lead the Indians to a victory in the Battle of the Peach at Wheeler High School.
McEachern (7-4) will face Jonesboro in the Playing for a Change showcase at Pace Academy on Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 56, Lassiter 51: Tre Miller had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to their third win in their last four games.
Elijah Ford and Haden Hall both had 14 points.
Kennesaw Mountain (4-2) will take on New Manchester in the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Tournament at Pope High School on Saturday.
Walker 49, Whitefield Academy 44: Moustapha Diop had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolverines past the Wolfpack in non-region play.
Jackson Evans finished with 11 points, while Noah Pederson added nine.
Walker (5-2) will host Drew Charter on Friday.
Pebblebrook 52, Lehi, Utah 46: The Falcons earned the split at the Utah Holiday Hoopfest.
Pebblebrook defeated Lehi on Saturday after falling to Durango, Nevada 65-56 on Friday.
The Falcons (6-4) will host South Cobb on Wednesday.
Friday
North Cobb 57, Harrison 53: Evan Daniel had 20 points to lead the Warriors to a victory over their county rivals.
Damonte Pellot finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Mekhi Sherman had 12 points and Gio Harris added five points and five rebounds.
Alden Annis had 16 points, Jordan Howe 13 and Noah Peterson added nine.
Harrison (4-3) hosts Sprayberry on Tuesday, while North Cobb (8-1) will face South Forsyth on Friday at Sequoyah High School.
Pope 59, Lassiter 37: Zach Bleshoy had 16 points and Ryan Luttrell added 14 as the Greyhounds defeated the Trojans in Region 7AAAAAA play.
Deven Royal finished with 12 points.
Pope (8-2) will host Duluth on Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 63, Marietta 55: Tre Miller-Crawford had 16 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Mustangs to a non-region victory.
Elijah Ford had 15 points, Hayden Hall finished with 13 points and five assists, and Jacob Whitaker added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kell 74, Cambridge 36: Jaylen Colon had 19 points and CJ Brown finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Parrish Johnson had 11 points and Connor Staphylaris added nine.
Mount Bethel Christian 77, Whitefield Academy 51: James White led the way with 29 points as the Eagles rolled to a non-region victory.
Mo Diao had 15 points and seven rebounds, Zach Rodene had 11 points and Jackson Bell finished with nine.
Mount Bethel (8-0) will host Marist on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 71 at KIPP Academy 65: Albert Wilson finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Christian Hernandez had 23 points and seven rebounds, CJ Wallace had 13 points and Gabe Bolden added four points and six assists.
North Cobb Christian (4-4) will face Marietta in the Lemon Street Classic on Saturday.
Hillgrove 70, Campbell 66: The Hawks went on the road and pulled out a victory at their county rivals.
Campbell (4-2) will travel to M.L. King on Saturday, while Hillgrove (5-3) will play at Dougherty on Dec. 20.
St. Pius X 56, Walton 43: Caesar Burrows led the Raiders with 16 points and four assists in their non-region matchup.
Luke Flynn had eight points, six assists and five rebounds, and Zach Plange added seven points and five rebounds.
Walton (5-1) will host Lambert on Tuesday.
Drew 61, Mount Paran Christian 52: Cameron Hewling and Andric Parent each had 14 points in the Eagles non-region matchup.
Carson Hodges finished with nine points and Grey Collins added eight points and seven rebounds.
Mount Paran (3-4) will host the Weber School on Wednesday.
Therrell 47, Walker 36: Moustapha Diop had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Wolverines Region 6AA matchup.
Xavier Berry had nine points and five rebounds, and Noah Pederson added four points and five boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Pebblebrook 71, Loganville 25: The Falcons held Loganville to only nine points in the second half as they posted the non-region victory.
Iryana Muckle led the way with 18 points, Kania Seymour had 16, Kelcei Rivers 15, and Nia Morgan added 14.
Pebblebrook (2-3) will host South Cobb on Wednesday.
Lassiter 63, Kennesaw Mountian 14: Ryan Thames had 17 points to lead the Trojans to a non-region victory.
Ciara Branch finished with nine points and six rebounds, Claire Mackenny had seven points. Lassiter (8-1) will travel to Allatoona on Friday.
North Cobb 44, South Paulding 36: Armani Shaw had 11 points and Erinne Giles added eight as the Warriors earned the non-region victory.
North Cobb (5-5) will travel to Denmark on Tuesday.
Friday
Campbell 59, Hillgrove 53: Tai Harvey had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Spartans to a victory over their county rivals.
Brooke Suttle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Saniya Binion had 11 points and six boards.
Campbell (7-2) will face Rockdale County in the Carrollton Christmas Tournament on Dec. 19.
Pope 44, Lassiter 33: Riley Bensman had 14 points as the Greyhounds earned the Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Cetta Gatto had nine points and Abbey Bensman added eight.
Ryan Thames led the Trojans with 12 points and Ciara Branch added seven points and 13 rebounds.
Pope (8-2) will host Wheeler on Saturday.
Walton 61, St. Pius X 26: Walton used a 22-3 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Lexy Harris led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds. Alice Zhang had nine points and Casey Ehlen finished with six.
Walton (4-4) will face Pebblebrook on Saturday at Sequoyah High School.
North Cobb Christian 72, Coretta Scott King 12: Brooke Moore had 26 points to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Gaby LoPresti had 12 points and nine rebounds, Selena Wilson finished with 15 points and five rebounds, Alexis Healy had 10 points and Addie English added eight points and six boards.
Harrison 40, North Cobb 33: Chisom Eziomume and Armani Shaw each had eight points for the Warriors against their county rival.
