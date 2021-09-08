Avery Herrick had a triple and drove in four to help lead Wheeler to an 18-2 victory over Pebblebrook in Region 2AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Kayla Hutchinson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Jordanae Lewis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Katherine Waldrep was 2-for-3.
Emily Jansen picked up the win in the circle for Wheeler (5-5).
Pope 8, Kell 0: Ellie Paley and Kendall Frost combined for a two-hit shutout to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Emily Ricci had a solo home run, and Kailey Martin was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Pope (11-1, 6-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Walton 6, Dunwoody 5: The Lady Raiders (4-9) held on to win the non-region game.
