Juvon Gamory and Kyle Burns combined to make nine 3 pointers as Wheeler defeated Sprayberry 83-63 on Wednesday.
Gamory finished with 19 points and Burns had 16 points.
Kaleb Washington and Khedric Oliver each had 14 points and four rebounds
The Wildcats (21-4, 15-1) will travel to Kell on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 50, Excel 39: Dylan Bennifield had 10 points to help lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Tyler Minnick and Raphael Parent each had eight and Bradley Kemp added seven.
Mount Paran (6-15, 3-6) will travel to Excel on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Allatoona 14, Pope 5: Eight different players scored to help the Buccaneers open the season with a win over their east Cobb rivals.
Morgan Madish, Andrew Taylor, Nate Merandi, Andrew Ferguson, Brayden Fountain and Hart Shaw each had two goals apiece. Shaw added two assists.
Sean Byrne made 11 saves in goal.
Allatoona (1-0) will host East Paulding on Feb. 18.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
North Cobb 15, Campbell 5: Sophia Soriano scored five goals and Alyssa Curto had four as the Lady Warriors rolled to a non-region victory.
Kacy Handzel and Maddie Diaz each scored two goals. Bailey Brumley made six saves in goal.
North Cobb (1-0) will travel to East Paulding on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 5, Marietta 0: Ben Moultrie won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Eagles to a non-region victory.
Dillon Santana won 6-1 and Baker Watson won 6-1, 6-4 to complete singles play.
The doubles team of Hudson Jervey and Murphy Faucett won 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), and Reid Van de Vate and Eric Torp came out on top 6-4, 6-4.
Mount Paran (2-0) will host Hillgrove on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.