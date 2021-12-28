Karirus Amir had 19 points to lead host Wheeler to a 77-48 victory over Fayette County on Moday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.

Isaiah Collier had 18 points, while Kyle Burns and Arrinten Page each scored 12 for Wheeler (7-3), which was set to face Buford on Tuesday.

McEachern 81, Dacula 72: Mike Jacobs and Braden Sparks combined for 39 points to help lead the Indians to a win in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.

Sparks connected on five 3-pointers. Jalen Hilliard finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for McEachern (6-5), which was set to face Kell on Tuesday.

Buford 82, Cumberland Christian 72: Jelani Hamilton scored a game-high 27 points, but the Patriots fell at the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.

Elijah Wiseman had 15 points for Cumberland Christian (13-3), which was set to face Fayette County on Tuesday.

