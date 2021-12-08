Sorry, an error occurred.
Kyle Burns had 16 points and four assists as Wheeler defeated Pope 61-55 in Region 6AAAAAA play Tuesday night.
Arriten Page had 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds, Klarius Amiry made three 3-pointers as part of his 12 points and Jalani Reynolds added 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Wildcats were able to overcome 25 points by the Greyhounds’ Cam Bleshoy.
Jack Dempsey and Areeb Khan each added 10 points.
Wheeler (4-3) will host South Cobb on Friday while Pope (4-3) will travel to Kell.
Allatoona 54, Kennesaw Mountain 49: Cayden Charles had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
JR Oyarekhua finished with nine points and six rebounds. Blake McAlister added eight points and four boards.
Allatoona (2-3, 1-2) will host Sprayberry on Friday.
Marietta 63, Mount Paran Christian 48: Charles Gauthier had 24 points to lead the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Jaiden Mann finished with 14 points and Todd Lecadre added 12.
Marietta (2-5) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Walker 74, Wesleyan 43: CJ Brown had 29 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Ricky McKenzie finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, DJ Dennis had 10 points and Noah Pederson added eighth points and seven rebounds.
Walker (5-3) will host Athens Academy on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wesleyan 63, Walton 50: Lexy Harris had 20 points, but the Lady Raiders dropped the non-region contest.
Graycen Ehlen finished with 12 points.
Walton (2-5) will travel to Roswell on Monday.
New Manchester 53, Pebblebrook 39: Kelcei Rivers finished with 12 points, but the Lady Falcons dropped the non-region matchup.
Taniya Ballard had nine points and Zephania Wilkins added eight.
Pebblebrook (3-1) will host North Cobb Christian on Wednesday.
McEachern 44, Hillgrove 41: Aryelle King had 17 points and Yoland Floyd finished with 11, but the Lady Hawks could not hold off the Lady Indians in the battle of Powder Springs.
Mycah Ford added seven points.
Hillgrove (5-2) will travel to Paulding County on Friday.
