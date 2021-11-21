Wheeler went on the road to open the season and posted a 62-60 victory over Grayson in its season opener at the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross High School on Saturday.
Isaiah Collier had 23 points and five assists, Kyle Burns finished with 12 points, while Arrinten Page and Jalani Reynolds added seven each.
The Wildcats (1-0) will face Duncanville (Texas) on Wednesday.
Marietta 50, Oconee County 46: Todd Lecadre scored 17 points to lead Marietta to a victory in the Jackson EMC Classic.
Izaiyah Nelson finished with 15 points while Charles Gauthier and Ross Bourgeois had four points apiece.
Marietta (1-0) will face the winner of TL Hanna and Winder-Barrow on Monday.
North Cobb Christian 64, Hardaway 56: The Eagles had four players in double figures as they won their first game in the Carver High School Classic.
Jack Hewitt led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds. CJ Wallace finished with 15 points and seven assists, Albert Wilson had 14 points and five rebounds and Josh Dixon added 12 points.
North Cobb Christian (1-0) will host Kings Ridge Christian on Monday.
Pebblebrook 66, Greenforest 62: Florian Tenebay had 19 points to help lead the Falcons to a victory in the OTR Hoops Tipoff Classic.
Kami Young finished with 18 points and Jaiun Simon added 14.
Pebblebrook (2-0) will face North Gwinnett in the Jared Cooke Classic on Monday.
Hillgrove 86, Walker 72: CJ Brown had 21 points and five rebounds, but the Wolverines fell in a non-region matchup.
Rickey McKenzie finished with 19 points and six rebounds and DJ Dennis also dropped 19 points.
Walker (1-2) will face North Cobb on Monday in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Classic.
Pace Academy 63, McEachern 55: Braden Sparks had 22 points, including five 3-pointers, but the Indians dropped the matchup in the Jared Cooke Classic.
Mike Jacobs had 13 points.
McEachern (1-2) will face Shiloh on Friday.
Hiram 60, North Cobb 59: Alex Acosta had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Warriors dropped their opener in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Classic.
Jalan Johnson had 13 points and Evan Daniel added 12 points and seven rebounds.
North Cobb (0-2) will face Walker on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 48, Archer 42: Laila Battle had 25 points and five steals to lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.
Sarah Taub finished with 10 points and four steals, Chelsea Lewis had six points and three steals and Jaida Fitzgerald added six rebounds.
Campbell (3-0) will face Fayette Ware on Monday.
North Cobb Christian 71, Hiram 35: Brooke Moore had 28 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Lauryn Towns finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Gaby LoPresti had eight points and five rebounds, and Selena Wilson added four points and six boards.
North Cobb Christian (1-1) will face Hillgrove in the Paulding County Hoopsgiving Classic on Monday.
Warner Robins 51, Marietta 46: Makayah Harris had 15 points and Loren Nelson finished with 12, but the Lady Blue Devils could not post the come-from-behind victory.
Frances Story had eight points and Chloe Sterling added 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Marietta (1-1) will host Locust Grove in the Marietta Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Mount Paran Christian 55, Rockdale County 39: Kara Dunn had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Jessica Fields had six points, five rebounds and five blocks, Katelyn Dunning finished with eight points and six assists and Jacalyn Myrthil added seven points.
Mount Paran (3-0) will face Cardinal Mooney in the Inside Exposure Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday.
Walton 61, Wheeler 44: Lexy Harris had 18 points to lead the Lady Raiders past their east Cobb rivals.
Graycen Ehlen and Kailey Timson each added 10 points.
Walton will face Cambridge in the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Flight Invitational at Roswell High School on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.