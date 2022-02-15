The Wheeler girls basketball team picked the right time to end a five-game losing streak.

The Lady Wildcats defeated South Cobb 50-38 on Monday in the first round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Pope.

Wheeler (9-17) will face Osborne on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round at Osborne. The winner will secure a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday

Walker 4, Mount Pisgah Christian 1: Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Wolverines to victory.

Alex Jaffe (6-2, 7-5) and Rohan Piplani (6-1, 6-1) won to complete a sweep of the singles matches.

The team of Nick Landro and Matthew Culling won a third-set tiebreaker 7-4 to earn the final point.

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday

Walker 5, Mount Pisgah Christian 0: Maddy Atwill won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Lady Wolverines a sweep.

Grace Harwell won 7-6 (4), 7-5, while Anjali Kanuru claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win in singles matches.

Both doubles teams needed tiebreakers to win their matches. Maya Patel and Ava Becker won 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (8), while Jasmine Jokhai and Blakely Meyer won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

