The Wheeler boys tennis team won the Division I championship in the Warrior Invitational hosted by North Cobb High School on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat Lowndes, Kennesaw Mountain and Alpharetta, winning each match 3-0, to claim the title.
The players who won the matches included Kile Ha, Swarat Kulkarni, Dev Patel, Phillip Phanhthourath, Noah Sheikh, and Joe Thottungal.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Reece Robertson threw six strong innings, allowing only three hits and struck out six to help lead Lassiter to a 5-2 victory over Pace (Fla.) in the Georgia-Florida Challenge at Colquitt County on Saturday.
Nick Newton and Ryan Martin each had two hits and an RBI. Caden Pierce pitched the seventh inning to earn the save.
The Trojans (9-2) will travel to Kell on Monday to open Region 6AAAAAA play.
Walton 4, Norcross 0: Rowan Park pitched five shutout innings to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
Brick Conway pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Walton (8-3) will travel to Mountain View on Wednesday.
Mount Paran goes 3-1: The Eagles won 3 of 4 games over the weekend in the Perfect Game Shootout in Hoover, Alabama over the weekend.
Mount Paran beat Spanish Fort (Ala.) 1-0, Providence (Fla.) 5-4, and Russellville (Ala.) 10-2. The only loss, which was the Eagles first of the season, came from Hewitt-Trussville, which is in Alabama’s highest classification, 4-0.
Mount Paran (9-1) will travel to Harrison on Wednesday.
Friday
Hillgrove 7, McEachern 3: Zach Wieder was 2-for-3 and drove in four to lead the Hawks to a non-region win over their archrival.
Zac Miller pitched five strong innings, allowed only two hits, two runs and struck out six. He also went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate.
Seth Wright was 2-for-3 and stole three bases, Brody Hollingsworth added a hit and an RBI and Braeden Rodriquez pitched two innings and struck out three to earn the save.
Michael Morrison was 2-for-2 with a stolen base for McEachern.
Hillgrove (2-7) will travel to Grayson on Monday.
Pope 8, Dunwoody 1: Dawson Campbell pitched six strong innings to help the Greyhounds roll to a non-region victory.
Carson Kerce and Heath Owen each had two hits, Cooper Orr had a triple and drove in two, Trey Kaiser had a triple and an RBI and Kent Schmidt added a hit and an RBI.
Pope (7-4) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
Allatoona 6, Mill Creek 2: Taylor Shultz went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to help lead the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.
Ethan Sutton pitched five innings, allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out eight. He also added two hits. Jackson McElvy added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Lassiter 4 Florida Christian 2: Jared Webb pitched four strong innings, allowing one hit and stuck out six to lead the Trojans to a win in the Georgia-Florida Challenge at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Ryan Martin hit a two-run home run and Collin STrovinskas added a solo shot. Dixon Noland was 3-for-3 with a double and Garrett Ried added a hit and an RBI.
Hayden Sottile pitched three innings, allowed two hits, two runs and struck out two.
Thursday
Harrison 6, Shiloh 2: Tate Strickland pitched five innings of two-hit ball and struck out eight to help lead the Hoyas to a non-region victory.
Justen Newsom went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Landon Scott had a triple and an RBI while Garrett Pate added a hit and drove in one.
Tuesday
Walton 9, Dunwoody 3: Jared Jones was 4-for-4 with a home run to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Lassiter 1: Kameron Graham had two goals to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Grayson Hensley added a goal, and Andrew Johnson made a penalty kick save.
Kennesaw Mountain (6-3-2, 3-0) will travel to Osborne on Tuesday.
Walton 10, North Paulding 2: Alex Wolka had three goals to help lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Dylan Bailey, Kaito Asiago and Austin Griner each had two goals and Louise Eschenoz added one.
Walton (6-2-1, 3-0) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 1, Hillgrove 0: Delaney Kewin scored the only goal of the match to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dylan Daniels assisted on the goal
Harrison (10-0) will face North Paulding on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Lassiter 19, Wheeler 4: Twelve players scored as the Lady Trojans rolled to an area victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Isabella Silliman had four goals and Caitlin Gavin had three.
Lassiter (6-2) will travel to Walton on Thursday.
