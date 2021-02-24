Kaleb Washington scored 24 points to lead Wheeler to an 75-59 opening-round victory over Sequoyah in the Class AAAAAA tournament on Tuesday.
Ja’Heim Hudson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Max Harris finished with nine points, while Khedric Oliver and A.J. Burke added six points each.
The Wildcats (23-5) will face the winner of Lanier and South Paulding on either Friday or Saturday for Round 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Paran Christian 72, Lakeview Academy 15: Kara Dunn had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a win in the opening round of the Class A-Private state playoffs.
Maya Perry finished with nine points, Ally Robinson had seven points and seven rebounds, and Kaylynn Kirklen added seven points. Shamaria Jennings and Caitlin Ealy each had six points.
Mount Paran (23-3) will host Holy Innocents in Round 2 on either Friday or Saturday.
St. Francis 66, North Cobb Christian 42: The Lady Eagles were within 10 points with 4 minutes to go, but St. Francis pulled away for the victory.
Brooke Moore had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Ava Gardner finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Lauren Towns and Gaby LoPresti each had nine points.
North Cobb Christian was making the first playoff appearance in program history. It finishes the season 9-7.
BASEBALL
Pope 11, Roswell 0: Riley Frost had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
James Tibbs was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Dawson Campbell drove in two and Fabian Guillen added a double and an RBI.
Grady Bivens and Jon Strydom combined on the shutout.
Pope (3-1) will take on West Forsyth on Friday at Lakepoint.
North Cobb 9, Sprayberry 1: Trevor Lovett and Jacob Mann each went 2-for-3 and drove in two to help lead the Warriors to a season-opening victory.
Robert Boughner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kyle Robitzsch added two hits.
Isaiah Hoskins pitched four shut-out innings and struck out eight to earn the win.
North Cobb (1-0) will host Cherokee on Wednesday.
Whitefield Academy 9, Walker 6: The Wolfpack used a six-run third inning to push their way to a non-region victory.
Cole Long was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Parker Ladd added two hits.
Charlie Baxter pitched 3⅓ innings, allowed one hit and stuck out five to earn the win.
Whitefield will travel to South Cobb on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hillgrove 6, North Cobb 0: Caleb Johnson scored three goals to lead the Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
James Wilson had a goal and an assist, Jeremiah Cateau and Alex Brahm each had goals, while Ehi Aimuiwu and Nick Giraldo added assists.
Hillgrove (5-1, 1-0) will host Harrison on Friday.
Harrison 3, North Paulding 1: Tyler Vitelli, Neil Benore and Lee Archer each had goals to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Evan Buecker added an assist.
Nick Bezerra and Aiden Rice each had two saves in goal.
Harrison (5-1, 1-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
Lassiter 3, North Atlanta 2: Shai Valencia, Sam Hill and Henok Awoke each had goals as the Trojans earned the non-region victory.
Mark Almazan, Rom Or and Max Albertson each had assists.
Lassiter (5-1) will travel to Allatoona on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 5, Darlington 0: Ekow Hudson scored four goals to lead the Eagles to an Area 7A victory.
Micah Lott had a goal and Jaden Emoghene, Stephen Emoghene, Gabe Lott and Corbin Bean each had assists.
Noah Brown had five saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Mount Paran (2-1, 1-0) will host King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harrison 3, North Paulding 0: Abby Langston, Allie Windom and Emma Dalton each had goals to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Sophie Dishman had four saves to earn the shutout
Harrison (2-2-2, 1-0) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday.
Holy Innocents 6, Whitefield Academy 2: Avery Fassnacht and Kaki Phillips each had a goal, but it was not enough to avoid the non-region loss.
Hannah Docabo had two assists.
Whitefield will travel to Providence Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walker 14, Cherokee 10: Abby Hurd scored eight goals to lead the Lady Wolverines to victory.
Grace Koutouzis had four goals and four assists, and Schyyler Boyer added four assists.
Emma Underwood had 11 saves.
Walker will host East Paulding on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 5, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Ryan Grunert, Arish Damani and Ethan Swatski all won their matches 6-1, 6-0 to help the Greyhounds complete the Region 6AAAAAA sweep.
Pope (4-2) will face Kell on Thursday.
