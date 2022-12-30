Isaiah Collier had 18 points and five rebounds as Wheeler defeated Keenan (S.C.) 60-48 in the semifinals of the American Division of the Chick-fil-A Classic on Thursday in Lexington, South Carolina.
Jelani Hamilton had 12 points and six rebounds, Arrinten Page finished with nine points and nine rebounds and Rickey McKenzie added eight points.
The Wildcats (8-3) were set to play John Marshall (Va.) in the division championship game Friday.
North Cobb Christian 51, Rome 47: Albert Wilson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Eagles to a victory in the Big Blue Classic at Model High School.
CJ Wallace finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Jacob Cruz had eight points and Sam Ayegunle added seven points and five rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (8-4) will host Therrell on Tuesday.
Thompson (Ala.) 51, Allatoona 43: Landen Pitts had 18 points for the Buccaneers in their matchup in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Allatoona (4-9) was set to face Carver-Atlanta on Friday.
Jonesboro 49, McEachern 36: Moses Hipps scored 11 points for the Indians in the third place game of the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
McEachern (8-6) will travel to Hillgrove on Jan. 10.
Wednesday
Walton 80, Mount Paran Christian 24: Luke Flynn had 16 points and six assists to help lead the Raiders to a win in the opening round of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
JP Wells finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and Zach Plange added 10 points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday
Pope 62, North Gwinnett 48: Abbey Bensman had a game-high 18 points to help lead the Greyhounds to a victory in the second round of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
Cetta Gatto made five 3s for her 15 points, Emily Ryan had 11 and Riley Bensman added 10.
Pope (12-3) was set to face Hillgrove for the tournament title on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 65, Collins Hill 55: Ciara Alexander had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Jessica Fields finished with 19 points, 13 points and six blocks to lead the Eagles to a win in the second round of the Deep South Classic at Brookwood.
As a team, Mount Paran blocked 17 shots in the game.
Jacalyn Myrthil had nine points, Kennedy Deese finished with six points and seven rebounds, and Kitali Younmans added six points and five assists.
Mount Paran (11-0) was set to face Brookwood in the championship game Friday.
Kell 68, McArthur (Fla.) 33: Crystal Henderson led the way with 31 points as the Longhorns earned a second-round win in the Legacy Sunshine State Basketball Explosion.
MaKayah Harris and Jamiah Gregory each had 10 points, Jada Green finished with eight and Sydney Moss added six.
Kell (9-3) will host North Springs on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.