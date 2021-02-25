C.J. Whaley pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Kennesaw Mountain to a 5-0 non-region victory over West Forsyth on Wednesday.
Whaley allowed only one hit and struck out 14.
Will Fincher and Sam Parker each contributed RBI doubles in the win.
The Mustangs (2-3) will host Dunwoody on Friday.
North Cobb 7, Cherokee 6: The Warriors rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.
Robert Boughner provided the game winner, driving in Harry Ford and Logan Bare.
Haruki Kawano pitched 3⅔ innings and struck out four to earn the win.
North Cobb (2-0) will host Woodland on Thursday
Lassiter 13, Milton 1 (5 inn.): The Trojans used a pair of five-run innings to earn the non-region victory.
Max Beck-Berendsen had a two-run triple, Cameron Campbell had a two-run single and Bradley Frye had two hits and drove in two.
Walker Noland pitched four innings, allowing two hits and struck out five for the win.
Lassiter (5-1) will host North Cobb on Friday.
Walton 2, Woodstock 1: Devan Bhatia went six innings, allowed two hits and struck out five as the Raiders won an old-fashioned pitchers duel.
J.D. Key earned the save with a perfect seventh inning.
Kirstian Campbell and Nicholas Cubides each had a hit and Barrett Eldridge added an RBI.
Walton (2-2) will face Allatoona at Lakepoint on Friday.
Kell 3, Creekview 2: Boston Forbes pitched six strong innings, allowed two hits and struck out five to help lead the Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Nathan Halperin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brady McDevitt was 2-for-3 with a double.
Kell (2-4) will take on Harrison at Lakepoint on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 5, South Cobb 4: Cooper Craig pitched four innings, allowed one hit ans struck out seven to lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Caleb Lavallee and Parker Ladd each had two hits and an RBI.
Whitefield (3-3) will host North Atlanta on Thursday.
Tuesday
North Cobb 9, Sprayberry 1: Isaiah Hoskins pitched four strong innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight to lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
Kyle Robitzsch, Trevor Lovett, Jacob Mann and Robert Boughner each had two hits.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday
St. Francis 67, Walker 58: C.J Brown had 15 points and Matthew Brown added 14 but the Wolverines dropped the opening round game of the Class A-Private state tournament.
Ricky McKenzie finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Walker completes the season 13-10.
Mount Pisgah 72, North Cobb Christian 45: Tre Chatman had 18 points, but the Eagles fell in the opening round of the Class A-Private state tournament.
Jack Hewitt finished with seven points and six rebounds, Tramain Davis added six points.
North Cobb Christian completes its season at 11-12.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday
Mount Paran Christian 9, Darlington 0: Sarah Schwartz had four goals and an assist to help lead the Lady Eagles to an Area 3A victory.
Ashley Johnson had three goals and an assist and McKenna Bothe finished with a goal and two assists.
Mount Paran (2-1, 1-0) will host King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
Tuesday
Hillgrove 5, North Cobb 0: Maya Cramer scored three goals to lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Coco Carleton and Ellie Flynn added goals. Lindsay Bell and Kaya Brock combined on the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0-1) will host Harrison on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Wheeler 5, Hillgrove 0: Charles Yu won his match 6-3, 6-2 to help the Wildcats earn the non-region sweep.
Nilay Patel won 6-0, 6-2 and Ashwin Limaye was 6-0, 6-3 in singles.
The teams of Aniketh Tadepalli and Phill Phanhthourath, along with Neel Gundavarapu and Swarat Kulkami won their matches 6-0, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-1 respectively.
Wheeler will open Region 6AAAAAA play against Sprayberry on Thursday.
Wesleyan 4, Whitefield Academy 1: The team of Drew Saad and Trey Kantor won their match 6-4, 7-5, but the Wolfpack dropped the non-region match.
Whitefield will host Campbell on March 9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walton 5: Lovett 0: The Lady Raiders rolled to a sweep in a non-region match.
Grace Keller (6-2, 6-1), Amala Arun (6-2, 6-2) and Natalie Kirka (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches.
The doubles teams of Caroline Kirka and Alex Alterman (6-0, 6-3), and Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Laine Surdykowski (7-5, 6-2) completed the sweep.
Walton will face North Atlanta on Thursday.
Wesleyan 4, Whitefield Academy 1: Corrine Lemasters won her match 6-1, 6-2, but the Lady Wolfpack lost the non-region match.
Whitefield will host Campbell on March 9.
