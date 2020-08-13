Kaitlyn Wells went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and drove in four to lead Pope to a 9-2 victory over West Forsyth on Wednesday.
Wells’ big day capped a 17-hit effort, which matched the second most in program history.
Bailey Chapin was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Katie Ward and Jadyn Laneaux had two hits and an RBI. Abby Rocco finished with two hits and three stolen bases, while Kailey Martin added a pair of hits.
Kendall Frost allowed two hits and struck out five in four innings to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.