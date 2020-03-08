Geoffrey Watkins pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Ryan Stephens drove in four runs to lead Lassiter to a 10-0 victory over North Springs on Saturday.
The Trojans scored six runs in the first inning.
Stephens went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Adam Lover drove in two, Parker Hughes went 2-for-3, Bradley Frye had a triple and an RBI, and Jackson Hall added a hit and an RBI.
Lassiter (4-8) will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday.
Providence 13, Whitefield Academy 8: The Wolfpack rallied with seven runs in the fifth inning, but it wasn't enough as they dropped the road game.
Charlie Baxter finished with two hits and drove in two.
Whitefield (4-2) will host St. Francis on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Cornerstone Christian 2, Al-Falah Academy 0: Alex Calmly's penalty kick early in the second half proved to be the game winner, and it helped lift Cornerstone to victory.
Isaac Howerton's breakaway goal at the 5 minute mark provided insurance.
Cornerstone will face Kings Academy on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Saturday
Walton finishes second at West Hall: Tatum Thompson shot 84 to lead the Lady Raiders to a second place finish in the 20-team West Hall Invitational at Chateau Elan.
Walton shot a team total of 267 to finish five shots behind Dalton. Allatoona finished third at 285.
Thompson finished second in the 80-player individual competition. McKensey Kaseta shot 87 and Audrey Stasko finished with 96.
Allatoona's Maddie Panter shot 85 to finish third overall.
