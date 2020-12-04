Katie Ward scored 30 points to lead Pope to a 71-56 victory over Osborne in a Region 6AAAAAA matchup Thursday.
Cheyenne Holloman finished with 13 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 12 for the Lady Greyhounds (4-1).
Mount Paran Christian 63, Milton 24: Kara Dunn had 24 points as the Lady Eagles won the non-region game.
Katelyn Ray had 12 points and seven assists, Shamaria Jennings had eight points and Caitlin Ealey added five points, three rebounds and three steals.
Mount Paran (4-1) will host Pebblebrook on Monday.
Walker 43, Pinecrest Academy 19: Sophie Hill had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Grace Koutouzis had eight points and four steals, while Mattie Garrett finished with six points, five rebounds and five assists. Schuyler Boyer added five points, four assists and four steals.
Walker (1-1) will host Fellowship Christian on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Pope 70, Osborne 66: Will Kolker had 34 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
With the eight assists, Kolker surpassed 400 for his career and moved into second all-time on the team's career assist list.
Zach Marinko had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jack Dempsey finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Cam Bleshoy added nine points and nine boards for Pope (2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.