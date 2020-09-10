Walton swept North Paulding in a Region 3AAAAAAA match Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders (3-0, 3-0) won 25-15, 25-15, 25-15.
Mary Neal led the way with 13 kills and nine digs. Kaye Lynn Gresham finished with nine kills and six blocks, Chandler Parker had nine kills and Ashlyn Goolsby added 31 assists, seven digs and three blocks.
Walton will travel to Hillgrove on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Harrison 12, River Ridge 4: Sara Peterson was 2-for-2 with a three-run home run to help lift the Lady Hoyas to a win in a non-region matchup.
Emma Grace Walker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Kate Beth Ulmer added two hits with a double and two RBIs for Harrison (12-2).
North Cobb 11, Campbell 7: The Lady Warriors earned a non-region victory over their county rivals.
Mackenzie Mathews and Bailey Brumley each had multiple hits. Sam Mathews earned the win for North Cobb (6-5).
