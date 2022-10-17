Walton defeated Cherokee in three games to win its 13th straight region volleyball title on Friday.
The Lady Raiders won the match 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 and were led by Mary Neal, who had 14 kills and seven digs.
Elizabeth Cheney had 10 digs and three aces and was named the Region 5AAAAAAA Player of the Year. Abby Li finished the night with 34 assists and six digs, Sophia Henry had 12 kills and Sam Nagel added 10 digs and two aces.
Walton (16-13) will host Forsyth Central on Tuesday to open the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Osborne grabs a pair: The Lady Cardinals opened the season with wins over Paulding County and New Manchester.
Osborne beat the Lady Patriots 19-6 behind Zoie Johnson’s 86 yards rushing, a touchdown and three pass break ups on defense.
Latoya Mitchell and Nadja Loong each added a rushing touchdown.
The Lady Cardinals beat the Lady Jaguars 19-0. Cheyenne Brooks was 4-for-7 for 98 yards and a touchdown. Anijia Brady caught two passes for 56 yards and had four pass break ups. Mitchell caught two passes for 42 yards with a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown and Long added 11 tackles, a sack and a rushing touchdown.
Osborne (2-0) will face Banneker and Hillgrove on Monday.
McEachern sweeps: The Lady Indians opened the season with a pair of wins beating Hoover, Ala. 21-0 and Milton 7-6.
McEachern (2-0) will face South Cobb and Langston Hughes on Monday.
Pope gets a pair of dominant wins: The Lady Greyhounds defeated Cambridge 42-0 and Roswell 27-6.
