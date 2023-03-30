The Walton boys tennis team swept its way through the semifinals and finals to win the Region 5AAAAAAA championship Wednesday.
The Raiders beat Kennesaw Mountain 3-0, then knocked off Wheeler by the same score.
In the championship match against Wheeler, Bailey Raymond won 6-0, 6-0, Stephen Zhu won 6-2, 6-3 and the doubles team of Griffin Searles and Jackson Pettus completed the championship run with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
In the semifinal match, Raymond won 6-0, 6-1, while the doubles teams finished it off. Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo won 6-0, 6-1, with Griffin Searles and Jackson Pettus winning 6-0, 6-0.
Walton (15-0) will host Marist on April 12.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
Walker 5, South Atlanta 0: Anjali Kanuru and Maddy Atwill won singles matches to help lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Ella McIntyre won by forfeit, while the doubles teams of Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer, along with Jasmine Jokhai and Maya Patel, capped the victory.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Walton 18, Wheeler 2: Davis Wright hit a grand slam, tripled and drove in six to lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Thomas Donovan had two hits and drove in three, while Kyle Chatham had a hit and two RBIs.
Eli Hardage pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out four to earn the win.
Walton (12-9, 4-4) was set to host Wheeler on Thursday.
