Walton's volleyball team rolled to the Rally High Tournament championship, going 6-0 without dropping a set Saturday at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson.
In the final, the Lady Raiders knocked off St. Pius X, which was ranked No. 17 nationally, 25-22, 25-19.
Mary Neal led the way with 11 kills and nine digs, while Lia Ekendahl finished with eight kills and Ashlyn Goolsby had nine digs and 23 assists. Paeton Stoner and Emery Dupes added 16 and 12 digs, respectively.
Walton rolled through pool play and then bracket action despite playing without senior starters Chandler Parker and Catherine Cheney, who were out with injuries.
In pool play, the Lady Raiders defeated Columbus (25-14, 25-17), North Paulding (25-10, 25-7) and Calhoun (25-10, 25-9).
The Lady Raiders continued their dominance in bracket play. They defeated North Cobb Christian (25-10, 25-9) in the quarterfinals and Kennesaw Mountain (25-15, 25-23) in the semifinals.
For the tournament, Neal finished with 51 kills and seven aces. Ekendahl had 42 kills, Dupes finished with 54 digs and 11 aces, Stoner had 41 digs and seven aces, and Goolsby added 121 assists.
SOFTBALL
Monday
North Cobb 10, Kell 1: Sam Mathews pitched a complete-game four-hitter to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory
Bailey Brumley drove in four, while Kendall Minard and Lauren Byrd added to the offense attack for North Cobb (8-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.