Mary Neal had 20 kills, 12 digs and two aces to help lead Walton to a 3-1 victory over Roswell in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders (20-1) won the match 25-20, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20 and will now host North Gwinnett on Saturday.
Emery Dupes had 23 digs with three aces and Ashlyn Goolsby finished with 47 assists, 14 digs and an ace.
Lia Ekendahl and Aviah Miller had 17 and nine kills respectively, while Paeton Stoner added 10 digs.
Lambert 3, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Hawks season came to an end in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Hillgrove closes its season 9-12.
Softball
Class AAAAAAA
Harrison 0-6, Etowah 7-5: The Lady Hoyas will need another Game 3 victory if they wish to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state final four.
Harrison split its doubleheader with Etowah on Tuesday and it needed to come from behind in Game 2 to force the split.
The Lady Hoyas trailed 5-4 heading to the sixth inning, but they scored two runs to take the lead.
Harrison (27-4) will play the deciding game at Etowah on Wednesday.
Grayson 10-8, Hillgrove 2-1: The Lady Hawks season came to an end in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Hillgrove finishes its season 18-15-1.
Class AAAAAA
Lassiter 6-2, Lee County 0-0: The Lady Trojans advanced to the Class AAAAAA state final four with a doubleheader sweep of Lee County.
Lassiter joins Region 6AAAAAA counterparts Pope and Creekview in Columbus this weekend.
The Lady Trojans will play the winner of Buford and South Effingham on Friday.
Class A-Private
Mount Paran Christian 3, Wesleyan 0: The Lady Eagles are one win away from advancing to the Class A-Private final four.
Mount Paran won Game 1 of the scheduled doubleheader with Wesleyan on Tuesday. Game 2 was tied 5-5 after seven innings when it was suspended because of darkness.
After rains overnight left Mount Paran's field unplayable, the series will move to Wesleyan on Wednesday for the conclusion of Game 2 and Game 3 if necessary.
