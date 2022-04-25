The Walton and Pope boys tennis teams rolled into the state quarterfinals with victories over the weekend.
The Raiders swept through Milton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament with Nicholas Vincent (6-2, 6-0) and Bailey Raymond (6-0, 6-0) winning singles matches. The doubles team of Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu won 6-1, 6-1 to secure the victory.
The Greyhounds beat North Atlanta 3-1 in the second round of the Class AAAAAA tournament and won on the strength of the doubles teams. Ethan Swatski and Teo Johnson won 6-0, 6-2, while Paul East and Jason Ho won 6-2, 7-5. Ryan Grunert (6-2, 6-1) earned the third point with a singles victory.
Walton will face the winner of Parkview and Lambert, while Pope will play the winner of Chattahoochee and Lakeside-Evans in matches that need to be completed by May 3.
BASEBALL
Kennesaw Mountain 6, Kell 5: Trey Kinnan provided the walk-off hit as the Mustangs defeated the Longhorns in extra innings Saturday in a tie-breaker game to determine the No. 4 playoff seed from Region 6AAAAAA.
The game was necessary because the teams were tied at the end of the regular season, had split the two matchups against each other and the run differential in those two games was zero.
With the victory, Kennesaw Mountain (18-12) will travel to Buford for the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Thursday
Hillgrove closes with sweep: The Hawks completed the regular season with a sweep of the Blue Devils.
Hillgrove defeated Marietta 10-4 on Thursday. They also won 3-2 in eight innings on Tuesday, and 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Hawks were led by Braeden Rodriguez, Brody Hollingsworth, Carson Vick and Zayd Rogan with two hits apiece in the finale. Ben Hoffman picked up the win going 4 1/3 innings.
Wednesday, Landon Abrams led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. Pinch-runner Jack Peek stole second and Zach Wieder doubled to left center to drive in the go ahead run.
Tuesday, Zach Wieder was 3-for-4 with a double and had the game-tying two-run single in the top of the fifth. Hollingsworth drove in Seth Wright with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth with the eventual game winner.
Hillgrove finished the season 8-22, 6-9 in Region 3AAAAAAA play.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Lassiter 15, John's Creek 7: Ava Menna, Audrey Wisdom and Caitlin Gavin each had three goals to lead the Lady Trojans to victory.
Alexa Young added two goals and Emily White had eight saves in net.
Lassiter (11-6) will travel to Roswell this week to open the Class 6A-7A state playoffs
Thursday
Hillgrove 15, Starr’s Mill 3: Lauren Render scored eight goals to lead the Lady Hawks to a win in the regular season finale.
Emily Bond had two goals and two assists, Aria Hannon finished with two goals, Marleight Belinfanti had a goal and two assists and Emma Perritte added a goal and an assist.
Hillgrove (16-1) will host North Gwinnett on Wednesday to open the Class 6A-7A state playoffs.
